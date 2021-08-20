Afterparty Launches Web3 Platform to Usher in New Creator Economy
Debuts new creator tools platform and marketplace empowering creators to drive deeper fan relationships and capitalize on the full potential of NFT and social tokens. Afterparty announced the debut of its creator tools platform built for creators launching NFTs and social tokens amid the growing Web3 boom. With Afterparty, creators can monetize and manage their NFT and social token collector relationships by delivering interactive, live virtual experiences and digital merchandise exclusively to their biggest supporters, giving creators more direct control over their growing success.martechseries.com
