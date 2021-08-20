Afterparty Launches Web3 Platform to Usher in New Creator Economy

Krafton Inc. has launched a brand new program for PUBG Mobile as creators can now take part in the Next Star Program. The team has launched this $100m collective effort in a few limited countries to start (Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Turkey) which will give selected content creators a salary, exclusive access to customized training, rewards, early looks at in-game content, and more in order to help grow their platforms and grow online content promoting the game in the process. It's an interesting concept to pay people like it's their job to essentially promote the game and, in return, be paid to expand their reach and popularity. We got more info below, and if you happen to be in one of those regions, you can try signing up at the link above.