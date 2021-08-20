Cancel
New Research from Barkley and Jefferies Finds the Purpose Action Gap Keeps CMOs Up at Night

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies aren’t prepared to discuss ESG commitments with key stakeholders, despite increasing demand from consumers and investors. The importance of economic, environmental, racial and social justice has grown significantly in the last year and there has been a verifiable surge in consumer and investor interest in brands that take purpose and ESG—environmental, social, and governance—seriously. As a result, companies must be more agile and prepared to act and report on their values and ESG commitments with key stakeholders, including employees, customers and investors.

