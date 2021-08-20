New Research from Barkley and Jefferies Finds the Purpose Action Gap Keeps CMOs Up at Night

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Humanizing the Bank Customer Experience, a new research report from American Banker in partnership with Monigle, a creative experience agency, examines the core of what drives customers to choose and stick with a particular financial institution to help executives take meaningful actions to build strong bank-to-customer experiences. More than 8,500 U.S. consumers evaluated and ranked 50 leading FIs on the factors proven to drive customer satisfaction and advocacy. This report is built to equip business leaders with the impactful data and tools, based on in-depth consumer insights and perspectives, to drive immediate change in organizations as we emerge post-pandemic with revised consumer expectations. Participating members of the study have the opportunity to access playbooks that provide details of their financial institutions’ performance in customer experience.