Flock Of Dimes started off as Jenn Wasner’s relatively low-stakes solo side project, something to do when she wasn’t making music with Wye Oak or collaborating with other artists. But like Wye Oak itself, Flock Of Dimes has grown into something bigger than that — big enough to play on late-night TV, even. Earlier this year, Wasner released Head Of Roses, the new Flock Of Dimes album that she recorded with Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn. Last night, she got together with a bunch of friends and did musical-guest duties on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.