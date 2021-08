For the past two decades, their leadership roles have been intertwined – rivals, sometimes confidantes and undisputed political heavyweights – but on Friday Angela Merkel began the process of leaving centre stage to Vladimir Putin alone.Ms Merkel insisted she hadn’t travelled to Moscow just to say goodbye. There was business to get down to: Afghanistan, bilateral relations, Ukraine. And on a day marking the one-year anniversary of the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, there was also the small matter of his “arbitrary trial” and “unjust imprisonment”.But her host preferred to emphasise the triumphant occasion. Fitting out the Kremlin’s opulent...