Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-German shares slide as inflation jumps; STOXX 600 eyes worst week in 6 months

By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Miners, luxury goods makers biggest weekly decliners

* FTSE 100 set to snap four-week winning streak

* Travel stocks slide on fears of more COVID-19 curbs

* Morrisons tops STOXX 600 on takeover deal (Adds comments; updates prices)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - German shares led declines in Europe on Friday on a bigger-than-expected jump in producer prices, while the benchmark STOXX 600 was on course for its worst week since February on signs of slowing growth and rising COVID-19 cases.

By 0744 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4%, with Germany’s DAX sliding 0.6% as data showed producer prices jumped 10.4% year-on-year in July. Economists had expected a rise of 9.2%.

The mining index slipped 0.5%, extending a 4% fall on Thursday, and was set to be the worst performing European sector for the week.

Signs of a slowdown in the global economic recovery and a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus have knocked Europe’s STOXX 600 off record highs this week.

The index slumped 1.5% on Thursday alone, tracking a fall in global equities on indications the U.S. Federal Reserve could start reining in easy money policies later this year. The U.S. S&P 500 reversed those declines to end marginally higher.

“The story markets appear to be telling us is they aren’t concerned about a Fed taper, but are concerned about a slowing global recovery story,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“There is also a fear that some governments, in looking to pursue a zero-COVID-19 strategy do more harm than good in trying to deal with a genie that is already out of the bottle, so to speak.”

Travel and leisure shares fell 0.9% on fears the spread of the Delta variant could lead to more travel restrictions.

London’s FTSE 100 was on course to snap a four-week winning streak as data showed a surprise fall in UK retail sales last week.

Focus next week will be on the high-profile annual U.S. Jackson Hole conference of central bankers in late-August, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell could signal he is ready to start easing monetary support.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will not attend the conference, a spokesperson for the central bank said this week.

Luxury goods tumbled 0.6% and were tracking weekly declines of more than 6%, pressured by worries over possible wealth policy developments in China.

In company news, UK supermarket Morrisons jumped 4.3% to the top of the STOXX 600 after agreeing a takeover offer worth 7.0 billion pounds ($9.54 billion), while Swedish real estate web portal Hemnet surged 14.9% on an upbeat quarterly report.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

166K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Worst Week#U S Federal Reserve#Stoxx#Morrisons#German#Pan European#The U S Federal Reserve#Cmc Markets#Fed Chair#Ecb#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
MarketsValueWalk

Why Gold Is A “Massive Buying Opportunity” Right Now – Livermore

Livermore’s David Neuhauser in an interview with CNBC discusses why gold is a “massive buying opportunity” right now. Led By Mangrove, Einhorn’s Greenlight Masters Posts A Double-Digit Return For The First Half [Exclusive]. David Einhorn's Greenlight Masters funds were up 10.1% net for the first half of 2021, compared to...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

European stock indices' futures open higher after worst weekly decline in 6 months

On Monday, a swathe of European stock indices’ futures had opened higher at early-morning Asia Pacific trading hours, as market participants seemed to be ‘buying the dip’ ahead of a Central Bankers’ meet that would less likely to underscore a tapering of fiscal supports amid a recent rise in delta cases Nevertheless, major European stock indices had reported their worst weekly percentage declines in six months last week.
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar drops from 9-1/2-month high, but posts largest weekly gain in two months

On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies edged 0.1 per cent lower after hitting its highest level since early-November earlier in the session, as traders appeared to be engaged in a weekend buy-the-dip move with US Treasury bond notes rising higher, though, near-term outlook for most major and emerging market currencies remained downbeat as pandemic concerns would likely to add fresh impetus into the US Dollar’s safe-haven appeal amid rising Delta concerns.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
Stockssanantoniopost.com

German shares edge up Monday

FRANKFURT, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- German stocks edged up on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index up 44.75 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 15,852.79 points. European multinational online food-delivery service Delivery Hero won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 1.99 percent. Sportswear and equipment maker Adidas and multinational building materials company HeidelbergCement Re rose by 1.52 percent and 1.19 percent respectively.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Bullion Traders Brace for Jackson Hole

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Jackson Hole - Talking Points. Gold prices point higher as the trading week kicks off. Chair Powell’s signal on tapering key to XAU direction. Gold prices got off to a solid start this week, benefiting from a weaker US Dollar and a small bump in Treasury buying. XAU/USD climbed 1.36% on Monday, with prices now tracking for a third weekly rise, although last week’s gain was marginal. Still, the yellow metal has held up rather well considering the upward price action seen in the US Dollar. A stronger USD typically acts as a headwind for gold prices.
Stockskitco.com

Equities gain, U.S. dollar falls as tapering worries recede

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday as investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon begin changing its accommodative monetary stance faded. Market sentiment was also buoyed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above $1,800 as early taper expectations cool

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell slightly on Tuesday, although they hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay cutting back its stimulus amid rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,801.78 per...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle At Near 3-week High As Dollar Drifts Lower

Gold prices moved higher on Monday, pushing the most active gold futures contracts to a firm close at a near 3-week high, as the dollar shed ground. Traders looked ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled to take place virtually on Friday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the symposium is likely to provide clues about when the central bank will start tapering its asset buying program.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above $1,800/oz on Fed taper doubts

* U.S. business activity growth slowed in August - IHS Markit. * Palladium extends gains, up nearly 3% (Recasts, updates prices) Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday above the $1,800 per ounce level, helped by speculation that a spike in coronavirus cases may prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to defer its tapering of monetary stimulus.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar holds near five-day low as commodity currencies gain

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar was steady on Tuesday, near the previous session's five-day low, as markets appeared less concerned by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant while risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices. Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price near steady as bulls remain confident

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices trading near unchanged in early morning action Tuesday. The market is pausing after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy