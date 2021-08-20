Twilio Segment Unveils New CDP Developer Toolkit
Twilio Segment, the world’s #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP), today unveiled its Developer Toolkit, a unique set of developer tools that gives companies unprecedented flexibility to customize their customer data stack and deliver truly differentiated customer experiences using the Twilio Segment CDP. The Twilio Segment Developer Toolkit provides companies with the most powerful data collection and integration capabilities on the market.martechseries.com
