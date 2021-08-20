Cancel
Odd Apples: Photographs by William Mullan of some of the world's strangest apple varieties

creativeboom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRubaiyat, Sheep's Nose, Api Etoile, or Knobbed Russet – these are just some of the names of different apple varieties you've not yet tried. However, it isn't just the names that might raise an eyebrow; the shape and colour of such types are quite out of this world, too. Presented in magnificent still life images against a minimalist yet colourful background, each apple's individual charm is captured in attractive portraits by Mullan.

