Mindy Kaling recalls feeling self-conscious about her body
Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): American actor-writer and filmmaker Mindy Kaling opened up about the time when she used to feel self-conscious about her body. As per People magazine, Kaling recently appeared in an interview on Good Morning America where she reflected on the "devastating" moment when she felt most self-conscious about her body, and it was years ago when she was 25, working as a writer and actor.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0