Mindy Kaling recalls feeling self-conscious about her body

 4 days ago

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): American actor-writer and filmmaker Mindy Kaling opened up about the time when she used to feel self-conscious about her body. As per People magazine, Kaling recently appeared in an interview on Good Morning America where she reflected on the "devastating" moment when she felt most self-conscious about her body, and it was years ago when she was 25, working as a writer and actor.

Primetimer

Mindy Kaling had a "reckoning" at age 25 after a TV writer made a "devastating" comment about her weight

Kaling had just starting out on The Office when a co-worker in a different writers' room suggested a simple joke: that their character should tell hers she could lose 15 pounds. But to Kaling didn't find the joke funny. "This is my greatest insecurity and someone just called it out. It's really devastating," Kaling recalled to Good Morning America, noting that she was already waking up extra early to go to the gym before work. Pushing aside her hurt feelings, Kaling began to look inward. "I had a reckoning where I'm like, 'People are scrutinizing (me), and not only are they scrutinizing (me), they're verbalizing their displeasure with how I look because I don't look a certain way," she said. "That kind of dissonance has really affected so much of what I write about (and) the kind of characters I play. Almost all of those kinds of things (in my work) come from something really real."
Mindy Kaling talks body confidence, motherhood and female friendships

Mindy Kaling remembers the moment she felt most self-conscious about her body. She was 25 years old, right around the time she was stealing scenes as Kelly Kapoor on "The Office," when a co-worker in a writers' room suggested a simple joke: that their character should tell hers she could lose 15 pounds. But to Kaling, there was nothing funny about it.
Mindy Kaling Says Fellow Writer's "Devastating" Comment on Her Weight Impacted Stories She Tells

Mindy Kaling is reflecting on a moment with a fellow TV writer that affected the kind of stories she writes and the characters she plays onscreen. Speaking to Good Morning America, the Never Have I Ever co-creator and Mindy Project star said that her time working on The Office as a writer and actor changed her life and career completely, helping train her in comedy and influencing her work ethic. But when she was 25 and working on the hit NBC series, a co-worker from another writers room pitched an interaction suggesting her character could lose 15 pounds.
Mindy Kaling recalls 'devastating' moment an Office co-star made an unsolicited remark about her body

Mindy Kaling has spoken out about the moment one of her co-stars made a joke about her weight when she was filming the hit sitcom The Office.During an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday (19 August), the actor revealed that her co-star advised that Kaling’s character, Kelly Kapoor, should lose 15 pounds. “This is my greatest insecurity and someone just called it out,” Kaling said. “It’s really devastating.”“I had a reckoning where I’m like, ‘People are scrutinising [me], and not only are they scrutinising [me], they’re verbalising their displeasure with how I look because I don’t look...
Mindy Kaling 'had a reckoning' after a 'devastating' remark from another writers room

Prolific TV star and executive producer Mindy Kaling has opened up about an upsetting experience that unfolded while she was on NBC's "The Office.". In an interview Thursday on "Good Morning America," Kaling recalled a moment when a co-worker in another writers room suggested their character should advise her character to lose 15 pounds. The unsolicited remark — made when she was just 25 — hit Kaling hard.
Mindy Kaling's body confidence shattered by rude writer

Mindy Kaling's body confidence was shattered when a fellow writer made fun of her weight. The 'Mindy Project' star recalled how one of her fellow writers suggested a joke about her dropping 15 pounds, and it led to her feeling "devastated" as she explained how her body was her "greatest insecurity".
