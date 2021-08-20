Gold miners lose their lustre as price of precious metal drops

There is a potential new pattern forming in the PM complex which I first noticed on the short-term daily chart for SPDR® Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD). Below is the daily chart we looked at late last week, showing the multiple double tops and double bottoms. The price action had been trading just below the double top trendline for about five days or so. Yesterday, GLD gapped above the double top trendline and is now trading just below the top rail of a potential bullish falling wedge, completing the all important 4th reversal point.