Gold miners lose their lustre as price of precious metal drops

The best performing precious metal for the week was gold, up just 0.08%. Gold headed for a weekly gain as investors turned to the haven asset amid concerns over the delta coronavirus variant and weaker economic data. A gauge of New York State manufacturing moderated in August after expanding at an unprecedented pace a month earlier, while a measure of selling prices advanced to a fresh record. Chinese retail sales and industrial output data showed activity slowed due to fresh lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 outbreak there. The data underscored broader concerns over threats to the global recovery from rising prices and virus cases, boosting bullion as a haven asset. Treasury yields and inflation-adjusted real yields also fell, increasing the metal's appeal.
