All 112 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Supercars Have Been Sold

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll 112 units of the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 have been sold. Priced at approximately $2.64 million USD each, substantially more than the Aventador S’ $400,000 USD price tag, many wealthy collectors were drawn to the supercar‘s 50th-anniversary status and relatively low production numbers. Packing the same 780hp 6.5-liter V12 + 34hp electric motor setup as the Sián FKP 37, the AWD Countach LPI 800-4 is roughly 23 percent more than the Sián. While many could argue exclusivity for the all-new Countach, at 112 examples, the Sián beats the Countach in this aspect as there were only 63 made.

