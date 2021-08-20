Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

UNIQLO U by Christophe Lemaire is Back With Refined Essentials for FW21

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIQLO U by Christophe Lemaire returns with a range of elevated essentials featuring contemporary styling, plush innovative materials and earthy tones. In a world full of overt branding and bold silhouettes, the Lemaire x UNIQLO U collection does quite the opposite, presenting a subtle collection of timeless and carefully fitted pieces made for easy layering in the colder seasons. Highlights include the structured heavy V-neck cardigan for men and the turquoise denim overcoat for women. Other pieces include paneled down jackets, shell jackets, fleece jackets, heavy cotton sweatshirts, knitted sweaters, turtlenecks, shirts, casual suit sets, sweatsuit sets and flannels. Bottoms feature jeans, cuffed nylon utility pants, and wide-leg pants. Breathable HEATTECH socks round out the collection.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christophe Lemaire
Person
Hajime Sorayama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uniqlo#Essentials#Fast Fashion#Uniqlo U#Lemaire Fw21#Instagram#Uniqlo Global#Mizuno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Suede Boots Are the Ultimate Fall Shoes—Just Look at These 26

I love leather boots for fall just as much as the next person, but I don't think suede boots get the credit they deserve. Sure, they're a bit tougher to clean, but when you get the special day to wear them out, you sure do feel sophisticated. Something about suede just feels so luxurious, no? Plus, it's soft to touch, and even looking at it will make you feel cozy, making suede boots perfect for all your upcoming fall outfits.
ApparelPosted by
Well+Good

This Maxi Dress Is the Perfect Summer-To-Fall Transition Outfit—And It’s Just $30

Truth be told, maxi dresses are a tricky style to pull off. But when you find the right one, it's an effortless look you'll want to wear again and again. In my experience, the chances of finding a well-fitted maxi dress that I have to have are few and far between. When I stumbled upon this Lovestitch maxi dress at Nordstrom Rack, I couldn't be more excited or intrigued. I thought, Could this be the one?
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Hana Tajima x UNIQLO Reunite for Modest FW21 Collection

Hana Tajima and UNIQLO have come together once again to design minimalist garments for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. Featuring comfortable and elegant designs, the LifeWear collection reflects the New York-based designer’s focus on cultural diversity. “I was really interested in the idea of clothing as a sort of environment for our bodies and considered how things feel when they’re worn,” the creative commented on the new range. “I focused particularly on fabrics that move fluidly with the body. This is a collection to wear in everyday life, and that’s where it intersects with UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy.”
New York City, NYhypebeast.com

Richardson Celebrates a Return to Life for FW21

As life’s new normal emerges, Richardson wants to celebrate everything this evolving process would entail for its fall/winter 2021 collection. The collection is inspired by party culture such as early 90s downtown New York and the renowned Studio 54, in order to showcase feelings of euphoria. Although light-hearted fun serves...
hypebeast.com

Universal Works’ FW21 Collection Is a Lesson in Fabrics

For Universal Works, fabric comes first. Whether it draws inspiration from traditional garments, classic military wear or Ivy League classics, the brand’s penchant for engineering harmony through the materials it uses has seen it become a staple in British menswear. After taking notes from reggae sound system styles for Spring/Summer...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

UNIQLO U Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Lookbook

Buy: UNIQLO's website and stores from mid-September. Editor's Notes: Christophe Lemaire knows his way around a closet. UNIQLO U, the elevated UNIQLO collection overseen by Lemaire, is demonstrative of the French designer's knack for classic clobber stylized to a knife's edge, once again evidenced by UNIQLO U FW21. Mainline UNIQLO...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Bella Hadid's New Go-To Fall Accessory Is the Kiko Kostadinov Trivia Bag

Initially seen on the runway in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 show, Kiko Kostadinov‘s Trivia Bag will finally be available for the public to purchase. Ahead of the official launch, Bella Hadid was spotted in London last week rocking the “Abyss Black” iteration twice in the same day. The model sported a biker chic fit during the day and kept things minimal at night with a long trench coat over a dark gray two-piece set.
Beauty & FashionABC Action News

Top Beauty and Wellness Essentials for Back to School

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her top beauty and wellness essentials for the new year. Lifeway Kefir is a great way to improve your overall wellness with probiotics!. Cross skincare essentials off your back-to-school checklist. Bliss and Dormify have teamed up to create the ultimate self-care kit. Get back to...
hypebeast.com

Y's by Yohji Yamamoto Taps New Era For Sleek Essentials for FW21

Following its collaborative Dr. Martens 1490 Boot, Yohji Yamamoto‘s Y’s label is reconnecting with New Era once again for a range of Fall/Winter 2021 essentials. While the Y’s label typically produces womenswear, this capsule remains unisex for the most part, producing monochrome easy to wear pieces. Subtle Y’s and New Era white embroidery branding is seen across the 9THIRTY caps, Bucket-01 fisherman hats, hoodies, long-sleeve T-shirt dresses and shoulder bags.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Tom Ford Metallic Denim Eye Color Quad Review & Swatches

Tom Ford Beauty Metallic Denim Eye Color Quad ($88.00 for 0.35 oz.) includes two warmer, shimmery neutral hues with two deeper, more intense shimmery hues. The third shade looks bluer in the pan than in practice, as the base was quite dark and charcoal-like. The formula on three of the four shades felt a little drier and thinner with less slip compared to most of the brand’s gel-powder eyeshadows. This resulted in sheerer coverage, fallout, and/or less longevity.
Baller Status

Back To School Essentials From Quiksilver

The school year is upon us once again, although we’d all love the summer to never end. With that said, our friends at Quiksilver offers up a list of their selections from their latest season that are perfect for Back To School. The new Quiksilver Men’s Collection offers a full...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Journey With Jewels: How Harling Ross Styles Maximalist Jewelry For Everyday Wear

Journey With Jewels is our series that explores one’s relationship with jewelry beyond adornments — as a force to transform, empower, and even draw on energy from the past. From perennial favorites to vintage heirlooms, the meaning we attach to these decorative objects range and reveal more than our styling preferences. This edition is with creative consultant and writer, Harling Ross, and is sponsored by Ben Bridge.
hypebeast.com

Salehe Bembury Reveals Closer Look at His Crocs Collab

Salehe Bembury has revealed a closer look at his long-awaited Crocs Classic Clog Collab on Instagram. While most brands and artists simply apply their signature colorways, motifs and themed Jibbitz in their Crocs collaborations, Salehe Bembury has decided to redesign the entire silhouette from the ground up. The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Classic Clog is dressed in cream white with a grooved fingerprint-like pattern extending around the entire shoe. Dark grey translucent outsole grips wrap around the toe and heel sections and a reworked heel strap system offers extra support. The fingerprint design seen on these collaborative Crocs is a continuation of Bembury’s signature motif found on the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R “Water Be the Guide” and Vans Authentic collaboration.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Brain Dead and Gramicci Collide for an Outdoors-Inspired Collection

Following its collaborative ASICS GEL-Fratelli sneaker with Kiko Kostadinov, Brain Dead connects with its fellow Californian label Gramicci for a relaxed outdoors-inspired series. Highlights of the collection include earth-toned and color-blocked shorts, pants, and six-panel hats featuring co-branded logos and purple adjustable straps. Other items include short and long-sleeve T-shirts...
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Balenciaga has an ultra-fancy water bottle you can actually afford

The humble water bottle has become as much of an accessory as a sustainable way to keep yourself hydrated. High fashion, streetwear, and even cosmetics brands like Glossier have all trotted out stylish receptacles for the most elemental and essential form of sustenance — giving you plenty of options for a water bottle as slick as your bag or sunglasses.
Apparelhypebeast.com

New Balance Douses Its 991 In Crisp Shades of “Blue/Grey”

Fresh off the back of its patriotic 991, New Balance returns to its famed Made in England silhouette to dress it in an all-over “Blue/Grey” colorway. The silhouette — which marked its 20th anniversary earlier this year with a signature grey release — was initially released as running sneaker back in 2001 thanks to its array of then-leading technologies, most notably its ABZORB cushioning.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Dr. Martens and Suicoke Unveil the DM MURA Silhouette

Dr. Martens has teamed up with Japanese footwear label Suicoke for a one-off silhouette that combines the latter’s slip-on MURA with the former’s lightweight Lorsan outsole. Born out of a mutual passion for culture and a commitment to quality and design, the DM MURA is an embodiment of the pair’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy