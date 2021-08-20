UNIQLO U by Christophe Lemaire is Back With Refined Essentials for FW21
UNIQLO U by Christophe Lemaire returns with a range of elevated essentials featuring contemporary styling, plush innovative materials and earthy tones. In a world full of overt branding and bold silhouettes, the Lemaire x UNIQLO U collection does quite the opposite, presenting a subtle collection of timeless and carefully fitted pieces made for easy layering in the colder seasons. Highlights include the structured heavy V-neck cardigan for men and the turquoise denim overcoat for women. Other pieces include paneled down jackets, shell jackets, fleece jackets, heavy cotton sweatshirts, knitted sweaters, turtlenecks, shirts, casual suit sets, sweatsuit sets and flannels. Bottoms feature jeans, cuffed nylon utility pants, and wide-leg pants. Breathable HEATTECH socks round out the collection.hypebeast.com
