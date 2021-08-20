Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Phoebe Bridgers Shares Three Remixes of "Kyoto"

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers has unveiled three new remixes of her GRAMMY-nominated track, “Kyoto.”. Glitch Gum, Bartees Strange and The Marias joined the artist for the “Kyoto” renditions, each of them handpicked by Bridgers herself. “All I know is one day, when I was in between Zoom classes last Fall, I thought, ‘Man, what if Phoebe Bridgers did hyperpop?’ That idea turned into a 30-second snippet of ‘Kyoto’, which turned into a full song, which turned into working with Phoebe and her team to make this little quarantine project come full circle in ways I could never even fathom,” Glitch Gum said of his remix. “It was so fun deconstructing the musical realms of both Phoebe and I and combining them into something that filled the hyperpop-indie-crossover-shaped hole in my brain. I am just really happy with how it turned out and forever thankful for Phoebe, her friends, and their continuous support.”

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyoto#Remixes#Best Rock Performance#Best Rock Song#Solar Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
Related
hypebeast.com

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
MusicEsquire

Robyn, Phoebe Bridgers, and Clairo All Sing on Lorde's New Album Solar Power

If you’re anything like me, you might be wondering who all those other voices belong to on Lorde's new album, Solar Power. On album opener “The Path,” Lorde cedes control of lead vocals early on to a harmonious choir of voices. Turns out those voices belong to Phoebe Bridgers, the indie upstart Clairo, and New Zealand alt-rockers Marlon Williams and James Milne. Singing in unison like dutiful members of a church congregation, the group joins Lorde in warning against worshipping false idols. Now if you’re looking for a saviour, well that’s not me, they all croon together. It’s too bad their hypnotizing harmonies undercut that message entirely. One listen to “The Path,” and I’m primed and ready for the arrival of our lord and savior…Robyn?
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Reba McEntire Shares Three Songs From Forthcoming Triple Album 'Revived Remixed Revisited'

Reba McEntire slaps a new coat of paint on some of her greatest hits on a three-part, multi-themed box set Revived Remixed Revisited (out Oct. 8 via MCA Nashville). Revived updated classics that have evolved in McEntire's live show with new studio versions recorded with her touring band. A press release lists "Can't Even Get the Blues" as swept up in revival fire. Remixed is, as you might've guessed, a collection of remixed McEntire standards (think the previously-shared "Fancy" remix by Dave Aude, from the 30th-anniversary edition of Rumor Has It). The triple album's final theme, Revisited, teamed McEntire with Grammy award-winning producer Dave Cobb for fresh takes on familiar songs, including the anticipated Dolly Parton duet version of "Does He Love You."
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Phoebe Bridgers Shares Cover Of Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters'

Phoebe Bridgers has shared her "baroque" cover of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" for The Metallica Blacklist compilation album. “It was just so fun to take a part in it. I feel like my version almost sounds baroque. Literally, James [Hetfield] does all sorts of weird octave jumps and stuff that I can’t do, and I almost have a Billie Eilish approach of right by the microphone, performing it the opposite of them, which was really fun to lean into,” she explained. "I’ve always been a big Metallica fan. I think it’s funny, my intro to them was probably way later than so many people who have always loved them. But when I was a teenager, I went to Outside Lands, and I definitely knew Metallica songs from video games and stuff, but I went to Outside Lands and saw their set and was like, “This is a rock band. It’s kind of a gateway to metal because they’re so hooky and you can hold onto so much of it and it actually can get stuck in your head. So that’s what I’ve always loved about Metallica is that they don’t shy away from a great hook."
MusicNME

Phoebe Bridgers describes “magical” experience of working with Lorde despite having not met her

Phoebe Bridgers has recalled the “magical” experience of working with Lorde on the latter’s new music, despite the two having never met in person. Bridgers contributed backing vocals along with Clairo to both of Lorde’s recent comeback singles, ‘Solar Power’ and ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. The two tracks will feature on the New Zealand artist’s forthcoming new album.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Phoebe Bridgers “Nothing Else Matters”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Who knew she was such a huge Metallica fan? We’re glad she is! Phoebe Bridgers surprised us with a hauntingly beautiful interpretation of the rockers’ classic “Nothing Else Matters.”. Her version is on The Metallica Blacklist, an upcoming...
Musicwfpk.org

The Killers drop new album, share Phoebe Bridgers collaboration

It’s been just shy of a year since The Killers released their Imploding the Mirage album, which, as the title suggests, was an unabashed affair, filled with raucous tracks designed to fill a stadium. Things are more subdued on their latest LP, Pressure Machine, which dropped today (8/13/2021). But the...
Rock MusicNew Haven Register

Hear the Killers Join Forces With Phoebe Bridgers on 'Runaway Horses'

The Killers’ new album, Pressure Machine, is out today and includes a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers, “Runaway Horses.” The intimate, acoustic number sees Bridgers joining frontman Brandon Flowers on vocals. The album, produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, is the band’s seventh full-length. Along with the...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

The Killers – Stream the New Album, Including “Runaway Horses” Which Features Phoebe Bridgers

The Killers have released a new album, Pressure Machine, today via Island. Now that it’s out you can stream it below. The album features “Runaway Horses,” a new song featuring Phoebe Bridgers which wasn’t previously released as a single, so also check that out separately below. Plus the band have shared a new video for the album’s “Quiet Town” and you can also watch that below.
MusicStereogum

Bon Iver Announce Sophomore Album 10th Anniversary Shows, Reissue With Essay By Phoebe Bridgers

Earlier this year, Bon Iver’s sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver celebrated its 10th anniversary. Today, the band announced that they’re releasing a new edition of the album that includes a new embossed version of the cover art and an essay by Phoebe Bridgers. It also features a recording of Bon Iver’s live session at AIR Studios. That’s being released early next year on 1/14/22. You can pre-order it here.
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Brandon Flowers Details Phoebe Bridgers' Feature On The Killers' New Album

The Killers' latest album Pressure Machine is very personal to singer Brandon Flowers — all the songs are inspired by real-life stories from Nephi, Utah, that town he grew up in — but he knew he needed some outside help to achieve the "female element" he was looking for on the track "Runaway Horses," and rising indie star Phoebe Bridgers jumped at the opportunity to lend her vocals to the track.
MusicStereogum

Bartees Strange Remixes Phoebe Bridgers & Illuminati Hotties

Since releasing his debut album Live Forever last year, genre-jumping DC-based Artist To Watch Bartees Strange has covered Samia and Bon Iver and remixed songs by Glass Beach, Homeschool, and Ganser. Dude clearly loves reinterpreting other people’s songs. And now he’s added two more songs to his growing repertoire of remixes.
Royal Oak, MIMetroTimes

Phoebe Bridgers moves sold-out metro Detroit concerts to outdoor venue as delta variant spreads, more tickets available

You might want to trade in your cumbersome skeleton onesie for something that shows some real flesh because Phoebe fucking Bridgers is taking her tour outside. Singer-songwriter and unofficial indie angel of doom, gloom, and drinking shower beers, Bridgers announced Monday that she would no longer play indoor shows for the remainder of her upcoming U.S. "reunion" tour, which was completely sold out shortly after tickets went on sale last month, including a pair of dates at Royal Oak Music Theatre.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson – Refuge

Health food stores, Birkenstocks and incense are just a few things Devendra Banhart refers to while discussing his latest project, Refuge, made with the help of producer and longtime friend Noah Georgeson. These are appropriate points of reference for an album as hippie-ish as this one—one can practically smell the patchouli emanating from their speakers.
MusicKilleen Daily Herald

Album reviews: Lorde, James McMurtry, Wanda Jackson

"'Cause all the music you loved at 16, you'll grow out of," Lorde sings wistfully on "Stoned at the Nail Salon" from her third album, "Solar Power." The claim is slightly disingenuous, however: Lorde was 16 when "Royals" became a megahit in 2012, and that's not a song to grow out of.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign, Blu, Mickey Factz, Nottz & More

With another seven days in the books, we’re catching you up on the best new music with the 258th installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I decided to flip dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign‘s Cheers to the Best Memories project with a mix of Blu, Mickey Factz and Nottz‘s The Narrative EP, Dame D.O.L.L.A‘s Different On Levels the Lord Allowed album, Earth, Wind & Fire and Lucky Daye‘s “You Want My Love” collaboration, and the late Aaliyah‘s One In A Million album (which has finally made its way onto streaming services).

Comments / 0

Community Policy