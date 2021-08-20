Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

New to investing? 8 key questions to consider before taking the plunge

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlwzB_0bXYY3kZ00
New to investing? (Alamy/PA)

Low interest rates on cash savings may be prompting some people to consider investments, in the hope of generating stronger long-term growth.

But if you’re new to investing, there are some key questions you may want to consider. These could help you to find a suitable product, and work out whether investing is right for you.

To highlight some key questions newbie investors may want to ask themselves, we talked to Jason Hurwood, Nationwide Building Society’s director of investments, and John Dunne, financial planning manager with the Society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qo40i_0bXYY3kZ00

So if you’re considering investing for the first time, here’s what to ask yourself first…

1. Why are you investing?

Everyone’s motivations and goals are different. Dunne says there no “one-size fits all approach”. Some people may want to help grandchildren, go on a cruise, have a more comfortable retirement, or simply make their money work harder.

2. What is your capacity to invest?

Investments are intended for the long-term, so consider anything potentially affecting your plans. Having some cash savings to dip into in emergencies, and making debt repayments, are also considerations before investing.

Dunne explains: “Thinking about what (clients) are going to use that money for in the future then brings us into the capacity part of the conversation. Have we taken care of our emergency fund – our short-term pot of money? Have we taken care of any expenditure that we might have coming up?

“If we’re investing over a six to 10-year timeframe, and this money should be left for that time, if you’ve got a car that’s going to need replacing in three or four years, then we need to know about that first.”

3. How willing are you to take risks?

Investments can go down as well as up, and so investors should consider how they feel about riding out economic shocks, such as the market movements during the coronavirus crisis. Dunne suggests considering: “Can I take a risk? How much money am I willing to take a risk with? And how much of a risk am I willing to take with that money?”

Shrewd investors may put money in when markets have dipped and are set to rebound, but trying to time the market is “incredibly difficult”, he adds.

4. What are the charges?

People could pay for independent financial advice, or they could invest without advice. Dunne says: “You can relate it to any other service that you pay for. You take your car to a mechanic to get it serviced once a year, much like you’re going to pay an adviser to service your portfolio. Make sure you are aware of all the charges that are involved.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeQBC_0bXYY3kZ00
It’s a good idea to research thoroughly before investing (Alamy/PA)

Financial advisers can help people understand jargon around investments and the tax position around different products. Hurwood adds: “There’s a balance in terms of the value that people can see from a service versus their own ability to invest.” He cautions that if you’re investing yourself, it’s vital to “do your research”, and if people are getting financial advice, he says they should get a fee breakdown.

“Try to understand what all the charges are and the impact of the charges on the returns,” Hurwood says, adding that it’s a good idea to think carefully about value. “The cheapest isn’t always best.”

5. Are the investments part of a bigger life goal?

Hurwood says: “Where advice really comes into its own, is when someone is doing something that is part of a broader strategy in their life. For example: ‘I’m coming up towards retirement and I’ve got some money here and property there and I’ve got some pensions coming up to fruition, and I’m not quite sure what to do’. The advice then is not just about the investment itself, but all these things together.”

Hurwood suggests writing down a “lifeline” of what you want to achieve and when over the next five to 10 years can bring clarity.

6. What about Isas?

Investments can be held in an Isa wrapper, ringfencing them from the taxman. Hurwood says: “With returns from investments potentially significantly higher than deposit based savings accounts, ensuring the ongoing tax efficiency of your portfolio is very important and could prevent unnecessary tax liabilities min the future.”

7. Can you ‘drip’ money into your investments?

You might not have a big lump sum to invest, but you could still drip small amounts in from your income. Hurwood adds: “If you are investing sums regularly, it’s a really powerful way of growing your wealth over time.”

8. Are you sure about who you’re dealing with?

Investment scams are rife. Credentials can be checked on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) website. Alarm bells should ring if you’re contacted out of the blue, promised unrealistically high returns or pressured. Some criminals clone legitimate providers’ websites.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Interest Rates#Investing#Fca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsstevenspoint.news

Are you a Trader or an Investor?

It may sound like semantics but empirically, a trader is very different from an investor. Either is perfectly fine as long as you don’t confuse the two, and know which you are. Using the stock market as one example, a trader is someone who buys stocks due to their position in the market with a plan to react swiftly when certain valuation targets are reached, either in profit or loss. An investor, on the other hand, is someone who buys shares of companies whom they’ve researched and feel comfortable investing in with the intention to profit from both dividends and capital appreciation over a longer time horizon. To compound the benefit, dividends are reinvested into more shares. An investor monitors the valuation of their security and if the price drops, analyzes the reason and determines whether the decline affects the long term viability of owning the stock. The reaction to volatility is very different in traders versus investors. The trader reacts regardless of reason for price movements. The investor continues to hold if the fundamentals of the company have not significantly changed, much like you would if you were the sole owner of that particular company. The investor’s discipline is to NOT react to short term volatility, but rather with self-control and temperance with one eye on the economy, again, much like you would if you were the direct owner of your own business.
Stocksetftrends.com

Considering Investing in India?

With all of the negative attention generated by Chinese stocks this year, plenty of investors may be thinking it’s appropriate to take a pass on emerging markets equities. That’s not the case, as an array of other developing economies, both large and small, are homes to thriving equity markets. India...
Marketsirei.com

Roundtable: What is the biggest risk lurking in investors’ portfolios?

Daniel Ades, managing partner and CIO, Kawa Capital Management. The growing numbers of investors buying the ever-growing list of assets that they simply don’t fully understand. Understanding one’s investments is critical to long-term returns. Generally, it also means avoiding the manias and the “easy money” investments. It means hard work, and it often means doing nothing when there is nothing to do. Most importantly, it means being “OK” with others next to you making money in areas (generally with purportedly no risk) that you know nothing about.
MarketsPosted by
Kiplinger

Investor Success: Measure in Dollars, not (Per)Cents

The concept of “investing success,” as it often appears in the media, is a tangled web to me. Every time I read something about the topic, I can’t help but feel that the authors are confusing two very different efforts: investment success and investor success. Yes, this is nuanced, but...
Financial-Planning.com

Capital Group yields to ETF craze with slate of actively managed funds

Capital Group, the $2.6 trillion mutual fund giant, plans to launch a slate of ETFs in the first quarter, one of the last of the major asset managers to relent by offering the low-cost product to clients. The Los Angeles-based firm will release six exchange-traded funds covering strategies ranging from...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor Interest

GPF physically backed gold ETC has the lowest TCO on the market, while research highlights European pension funds expect to increase their allocation to gold. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The Global Palladium Fund (GPF), which offers the world's largest range of physically backed metal exchange traded commodities (ETCs), has today reduced the total expense ratio (TER) of its gold ETC from 0.145% to 0.12%. This means it has the lowest charges and total cost of ownership of any physically backed gold ETC in the world.
MarketsGreenBiz

Are your ESG investments ‘sustainable grade’?

At the end of 2020, an estimated $38 trillion in assets under management carried the ESG label, an increase of more than 24 percent from 2018. Looking into the future, ESG assets are on track to grow globally to more than $53 trillion by 2025. This substantial increase is the...
MarketsNBC Connecticut

Before You Buy Bitcoin, Consider These 3 Things

As bitcoin soars in value again, many people may be moved to buy the digital tokens. Before they do, financial and behavioral experts have a few reminders. It's been a good few days for bitcoin investors. The digital token is trading at nearly $50,000, its highest point in months. And...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Scoop Up These 3 Investments for a Killer Portfolio

When it comes to building a portfolio, not all investments are created equal. These investments offer great diversification and the chance to grow a lot of wealth. You'll often hear that investing your money is a solid way to grow wealth. But the way you invest your money matters -- a lot. And if your goal is to build a portfolio that delivers strong returns, here are three investments worth focusing on.
Personal FinanceLaw.com

Consider Ethical Rules When Investing in Clients

Many business clients have long-term relationships with their attorneys and come to view them as their de facto partners, assisting the client through challenges and new opportunities. Although there is typically a division between the legal and business sides, sometimes attorneys can seem such a vital part of the business that the distinction appears blurred.
MarketsMount Vernon News

Investigate before you invest

Investigate before you invest. Call the Ohio Division of Securities BEFORE purchasing an investment. Call the Division’s Investor Protection Hotline at 800-788-1194 to learn if the investment is properly registered and if the seller is properly licensed.
Stocksinvestmentu.com

The Top 10 Cryptocurrencies to Consider Investing In

There are a lot of cryptos out there. With more than 7,000 different tokens available for trading, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that a whole lot of them are nothing but scam coins. And even some of the ones that are trying to serve a purpose will never make it beyond a few nodes… Only to disappear back into the ether from whence they came.
Businessmorningbrew.com

Smart Move: Don't hoard cash

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. Citing high inflation rates, the New York Times recently called it a “terrible time for savers.” That might be true, but it’s always a great time to be a long-term investor. The smart move is to invest cash you don’t need in the short-term.
Marketsetftrends.com

The Case for ETFs in Retirement Portfolios

The pandemic has made nearly a quarter of retirees somewhat or significantly less confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout retirement, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) 2021 Retirement Confidence Survey. Retirees also report that after their Social Security income, their second income source is personal retirement savings followed by pension plans, IRAs, and DC plans. More people who are saving for retirement, or are already in retirement, need to rely on multiple sources of income, with the brunt of the effort falling on individuals and their financial advisors and less on their current or former employers.
Marketsplanadviser.com

Investors Favor DEI Investments

Participants in a Morningstar study showed a higher preference for socially responsible funds than they did for traditional investments. A recent Morningstar study found participants may be willing to trade in return gains for the opportunity to invest in socially responsible funds. The report found that although survey participants strongly...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 New ETF Opportunities To Consider, As The Investment Market Grows

The amount of money managed by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continues to grow significantly. “In the first five months of 2021, ETF net inflows are nearly $282 billion… Over the last three years, US ETF net inflows were $1.2 trillion,” according to recent metrics. At the same times, new ETFs are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy