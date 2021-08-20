Cancel
Travel news – live: Maldives looks set to go amber while Morocco could plunge to red, predicts expert

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago
Morocco is at risk of going red while Spain and Greece will stay amber in the next traffic light travel review, a Covid data expert has predicted.

Journalist and data specialist Tim White made his predictions about the next green, amber and red list moves in a detailed thread on Twitter.

His Morocco predictions come after an “eyewatering” 6 per cent of travellers arriving from the North African country tested positive.

Holiday favourite the Maldives has a strong case for being moved to the amber list, White believes, following a drop in cases.

“Spain, Greece and their islands shouldn’t be going red,” tweeted White. He noted that Greece has seen a 9 per cent drop in cases since last week, while in Spain, infections have dropped by 29 per cent.

White also predicted that a huge surge in cases in Mexico would keep the country on the red list.

Follow all the latest travel news below:

Key points

  • Travel experts tweet their predictions for green, red and amber lists
  • Covid testing ‘cowboys’ still operating despite government review
  • Prominent anti-vaxxer plans holiday resort for the unjabbed

Join The Independent’s travel team live next Wednesday

Ahead of the next travel traffic light announcement, get up-to-date with what it all means for your holiday by joining The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, and travel editor, Helen Coffey, at a live virtual event.

This lunchtime Q&A will be short and sweet - our experts have just 30 minutes to try to answer as many of your most pressing travel queries as possible.

Click below to find out more and sign up to our lunchtime event on Wednesday 25 August at 1pm:

Get the latest updates in our lunchtime event where you can have your questions answered live by our experts

Helen Coffey20 August 2021 10:09

LNER launches rail sale

LNER has launched a seat sale with thousands of train tickets available from £5.

The rail operator is making 200,000 cut-price fares available for travel between 6 September and 15 October 2021 on routes connecting Scotland, North East England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and London.

Helen Coffey20 August 2021 09:33

Travel news - live:

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest travel updates.

