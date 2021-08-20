Travel news – live: Maldives looks set to go amber while Morocco could plunge to red, predicts expert

Morocco is at risk of going red while Spain and Greece will stay amber in the next traffic light travel review, a Covid data expert has predicted.

Journalist and data specialist Tim White made his predictions about the next green, amber and red list moves in a detailed thread on Twitter.

His Morocco predictions come after an “eyewatering” 6 per cent of travellers arriving from the North African country tested positive.

Holiday favourite the Maldives has a strong case for being moved to the amber list, White believes, following a drop in cases.

“Spain, Greece and their islands shouldn’t be going red,” tweeted White. He noted that Greece has seen a 9 per cent drop in cases since last week, while in Spain, infections have dropped by 29 per cent.

White also predicted that a huge surge in cases in Mexico would keep the country on the red list.

LNER launches rail sale

LNER has launched a seat sale with thousands of train tickets available from £5.

The rail operator is making 200,000 cut-price fares available for travel between 6 September and 15 October 2021 on routes connecting Scotland, North East England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and London.

Helen Coffey20 August 2021 09:33

