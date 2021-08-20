Brickbat: School Daze
After Timothy Christian Schools, a private Christian school near Chicago, indicated it might begin the school year mask optional, the Illinois State Board of Education quickly revoked its accreditation. The move meant the school's teams and athletes could not compete in the Illinois High School Association, students would not be eligible for taxpayer-funded scholarships, and seniors' high school diplomas wouldn't be recognized. The school said then that it would abide by a state mask mandate, and the ISBE reinstated its accreditation.reason.com
