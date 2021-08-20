Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Men Admit Guilt In California Drowning Death

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPeEh_0bXYXwji00
Men admit guilt in California human smuggling death

California Crime and Justice news by Ken Fulton

Two human smugglers have pleaded guilty in the drowning death of a passenger they made jump out of their boat without a life jacket.

Victor Alfonso Soto Aguilar, 37, and Jose Ramon Geraldo Romero, 24, operated a panga boat that smuggled people from Mexico to the United States. Their passengers paid between $12,000 and $15,000 to be brought into the United States.

When their boat’s engine suddenly stalled just off the coast of California, Soto and Geraldo’s panga boat was already overcapacity. They then ordered their fourteen frightened passengers to take off their life jackets and jump into the water.

The smugglers had no concern for the fact that it was the middle of the night or if their passengers could even swim. They seemingly had little concern for their passengers’ safety at any stage.

While Soto and Geraldo assured the passengers that the water was shallow, one man, Rogelio Perez Gutierrez, could not keep afloat.

The man ended up drowning. United States Border Patrol, the Coast Guard, and San Diego Lifeguards would, fortunately, rescue the thirteen other passengers from the water.

U.S. authorities from many corners have condemned the smugglers for their callous actions, prioritizing profit over human life. Now that Soto and Geraldo have pleaded guilty, they face the possibility of life in prison or even the death penalty

What penalty do you think they should face?

Comments / 0

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
73K+
Followers
3K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Smuggling#Mexico#The Coast Guard#San Diego Lifeguards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Refugee who fought fires in California prison ordered deported to a country he's never been to

A former California prison firefighter granted early parole for good behavior was ordered deported Tuesday to Vietnam — a country he’s never set foot in. Phi Pham, 30, of Hayward learned his fate during a federal immigration hearing in Colorado, where he’s been detained since his June 16 release from Folsom State Prison. Convicted of shooting a man during an argument when he was 20, Pham earned an early release due to good behavior, the completion of multiple educational courses and the positive reviews he received from his civilian fire captain.
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

Men admit roles in deadly smuggling attempt off La Jolla coast

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges stemming from a human smuggling attempt in a boat that stalled off the coast of La Jolla, leading to the drowning death of one of the vessel’s occupants. The boat’s captain, Victor Alfonso Soto Aguilar, and another man...
California Statewearebreakingnews.com

Mysterious Death Of Family On California Hiking Trail

(CNN) – Mariposa County, California, authorities are trying to determine why a family of three and their dog died on a remote hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest near Yosemite National Park. Search and rescue workers found the bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter, Miju, and...
California StateDerrick

California hiker dies in Death Valley, heatstroke suspected

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures can be among the hottest on Earth, authorities said Saturday. Lawrence Stanback, 60, died Wednesday while hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail, according to a joint statement from...
Ocotillo, CAcbp.gov

Border Patrol Agents Rescue 11 Migrants over the Weekend

OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued 11 undocumented individuals in separate events over the weekend in the Jacumba Wilderness region. The first incident occurred Friday afternoon at about 12 p.m., when El Centro Sector’s Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) received a message from the Government of Mexico (GOM) regarding an individual who illegally crossed into the United States and was now lost and in distress. The message provided the individual’s name, age, a description of his clothing worn and of the surrounding area he was at. The individual stated that he was tired, without water and could not walk anymore.
Key West, FLkeysweekly.com

300 TONS OF COCAINE, THE ARREST OF EL CHAPO, AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING – ALL IN A DAYS WORK AT JIATF SOUTH

The arrest of drug kingpin El Chapo. The interdiction of 300 metric tons of cocaine. Monitoring human smuggling and shipments of bulk cash and weapons. And plans for a quarter-billion-dollar facility. These are not the usual topics of discussion for a Monroe County Board of Commissioners meeting. But they are all in a typical day’s work for Coast Guard Rear Admiral Doug Fears, the director of Joint Interagency Task Force South in Key West.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Ex-DEA agent known as ‘White Devil’ gets 13 years in corruption case

A disgraced former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent known as the “White Devil” has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison in a wide-ranging corruption case, federal authorities said. Chad Allan Scott, 53, was sentenced Thursday to 160 months for lying under oath and instructing other agents to...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

A San Antonio woman attempted to smuggle $400,000 worth of cocaine into the U.S., DOJ says

A San Antonio woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to smuggling 17 kilograms of cocaine into the United States from Mexico, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Alessandra Olivares was arrested on May 20 as she attempted to enter the United States in her SUV at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo. An alert from a K-9 unit prompted an X-ray inspection, which uncovered 15 bundles of cocaine worth more than $400,000, the news release said.
West Milford, NJNew York Post

NJ woman admits drowning puppy over looming vet bill

A New Jersey woman admitted drowning a 10-week-old puppy over concerns that her adopted pooch needed expensive veterinary care, prosecutors said. Tonya Fea, 49, of Jefferson Township, pleaded guilty Thursday to animal cruelty in the April 2019 drowning of a female golden retriever that was found submerged in a cage weighted down by a glass vase at a pond in West Milford, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Henderson, NVFox5 KVVU

Coroner identifies man in Henderson drowning death

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating the death of a drowned person. The drowned person was reported on Sunday, Aug. 8. Police responded around 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 in reference to a deceased person in the area of Strada Di Villaggio near Lake Las Vegas. Police said...
Public SafetyPosted by
Oxygen

Man Admits To Stabbing Death Of 21-Year-Old American Tourist In UK

A British man who previously denied killing a 21-year-old American woman in a home outside of London has told a court this week that he did indeed murder her in January. Adam Butt, 22, told the court in Colchester, England, that he killed Mary Wells, who according to the BBC was found dead of stab wounds to the neck and torso on Jan. 17. Butt, who lived in the town in Essex, was arrested and charged with murder but had initially denied that he’d killed Wells to the Chelmsford Crown Court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy