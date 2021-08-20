Men Admit Guilt In California Drowning Death

Men admit guilt in California human smuggling death

California Crime and Justice news by Ken Fulton

Two human smugglers have pleaded guilty in the drowning death of a passenger they made jump out of their boat without a life jacket.

Victor Alfonso Soto Aguilar, 37, and Jose Ramon Geraldo Romero, 24, operated a panga boat that smuggled people from Mexico to the United States. Their passengers paid between $12,000 and $15,000 to be brought into the United States.

When their boat’s engine suddenly stalled just off the coast of California, Soto and Geraldo’s panga boat was already overcapacity. They then ordered their fourteen frightened passengers to take off their life jackets and jump into the water.

The smugglers had no concern for the fact that it was the middle of the night or if their passengers could even swim. They seemingly had little concern for their passengers’ safety at any stage.

While Soto and Geraldo assured the passengers that the water was shallow, one man, Rogelio Perez Gutierrez, could not keep afloat.

The man ended up drowning. United States Border Patrol, the Coast Guard, and San Diego Lifeguards would, fortunately, rescue the thirteen other passengers from the water.

U.S. authorities from many corners have condemned the smugglers for their callous actions, prioritizing profit over human life. Now that Soto and Geraldo have pleaded guilty, they face the possibility of life in prison or even the death penalty

What penalty do you think they should face?