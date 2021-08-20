PREAMBLE: Have you forgotten?
I hope you do not take the same approach to discourse in your marriage, work and family let alone the issues of an entire nation. America isn’t a child’s room to be split in half when arguments arise with you on one side and me on the other, promising not to cross over. We are the United States that we the people, in order to form a more perfect union, don’t just divorce the nation in half but establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, to ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.cdapress.com
