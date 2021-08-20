Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Latest: Germany says evacuated 1600 this week from Kabul

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMxII_0bXYXKdS00

BERLIN — Germany says it has flown out more than 1,600 people from Kabul this week.

The Defense Ministry on Friday said that the German military has carried out 11 evacuation flights so far, with more planned.

The German government has pledged to help bring all citizens and local Afghan staff who worked for the German military, aid groups or news organizations out of the country.

Senior German officials have also said efforts will be made to help Afghans who are particularly vulnerable to reprisals from the Taliban, such as human rights defenders.

But Germany’s commanding officer in Kabul, Gen. Jens Arlt, said the evacuation has been hampered by the large number of people outside Kabul airport hoping to get onto planes out of Afghanistan.

___

MORE ON THE CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN:

— Allies embraced Biden. Did Kabul lay bare "great illusion"?

Was Biden handcuffed by Trump's Taliban deal in Doha?

US struggles to speed Kabul airlift despite Taliban, chaos

Taliban suppress more dissent as economic challenges loom

— Afghan president latest leader on the run to turn up in UAE

— Afghanistan war unpopular amid chaotic pullout: AP-NORC poll

— Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A plane with people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan landed Friday at the Oslo airport in Norway.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide told Norwegian news agency NTB that onboard were citizens from the Scandinavian country, family members to local employees and “some other European citizens.” Eriksen Soereide didn’t give any figures or elaborate.

Among the group were reporters for Norway’s TV2 and NRK television channels.

The plane arrived from Tbilisi, Georgia.

On Wednesday, a plane with 13 Norwegian citizens, mostly diplomats, arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — More than 160 Australian and Afghan citizens have been evacuated from Kabul after a third rescue flight, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Morrison said 60 Australians and Afghans who helped Australia during the 20-year war were flown to the United Arab Emirates overnight.

The first Australian flight carrying 94 evacuees touched down in the Australian west coast city of Perth on Friday, he said.

Australia could not evacuate parts of Afghanistan beyond the Kabul airport, he added.

“The situation in Kabul does remain chaotic,” Morrison said. The government has not commented on media reports that Australia plans to evacuate 600 Australians and Afghans.

___

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
39K+
Followers
65K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Afghanistan War#Copenhagen#The Defense Ministry#Afghans#Taliban#Trump#Ap#Norwegian#Ntb#Scandinavian#European#Tv2#Nrk#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Norway
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Public SafetyOZY

You Have a Notification: ‘They Are About to Kill Us’

I've lived and worked at Kabul airport. I get the chaos around the evacuation. But it's still not OK. Through ambient screaming, the young woman on the WhatsApp voice message frantically describes brutal gunfire and rifle-butt clearing of Afghan crowds outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport: “They are about to kill us!”
WorldPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: 7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan — The British military says seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the crowds near Kabul’s international airport amid the chaos of those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country. The Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday that “conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Several dead in a crowd at Kabul airport

A week after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, tens of thousands of desperate people continue to hope to be evacuated by Western states. The Bundeswehr announced on Saturday evening that it had transported more than 2,130 people by plane from Kabul. According to the Pentagon, the US armed forces have brought 17,000 people to safety with the airlift since their mission began on Saturday last week. The chaos outside the airport continued.
WorldTaylor Daily Press

Three Belgian C-130s evacuate 248 people, first buses…

Defense Minister Ludivine Didonder said 84 people were on the first plane that evacuated people from Kabul airport on Saturday. It’s 57 Belgians and 27 Dutch. Later in the day, a second evacuation flight followed to Islamabad, where the passengers were taken to safety to be flown back to our country. On board the second plane were 17 Belgians and 65 Dutch.
AfghanistanPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: China says sanctions on Taliban not productive

BEIJING — China says the international community should support chances for positive developments in Afghanistan rather than impose sanctions on the Taliban. “The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.
Public SafetyPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: France detains Afghan evacuee linked to Taliban

PARIS — French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said an Afghan evacuated from Kabul to Paris and suspected of links to the Taliban was detained by French police on Tuesday. The man is one of five Afghans placed under strict surveillance by France’s intelligence agency for possible links to the Taliban. The five men were required to stay in a hotel in the Paris region for a quarantine, as are all evacuees who arrive in France without having been fully vaccinated.
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

Almost all Germans have left Afghanistan

The Bundeswehr continued its rescue mission in Kabul on Tuesday under difficult conditions. After nearly all German citizens have been evacuated, at least to the knowledge of the Defense Ministry, the work of German soldiers is now mainly focused on the evacuation of Afghan aid workers, those threatened by the Taliban and citizens of the United States. ‘other countries.
PoliticsFrankfort Times

Taliban: No extensions for US evacuations in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group will accept “no extensions” to the deadline. He says...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Founder of all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan burns students’ records to protect them from Taliban

The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan says she has been forced to torch her students’ records in order to stop the militant group Taliban from recovering them and possibly targeting those listed, a move she described as a last resort “to protect the girls and their families”. Tens of thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan after the hardline religious militant group took Kabul by force, threatening a humanitarian crisis. The school’s founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh took to Twitter and posted a video, showing the school documents set on fire in a closed furnace. The 15-second video...

Comments / 0

Community Policy