Club Med prepares for ski season with 40% rise in UK trade bookings
Club Med has reported that UK trade bookings for ski resorts are up 40% year-on-year following two disrupted seasons due to Covid-19. The all-inclusive resort operator is preparing for winter 2021-22 with a new property in Canada, opening La Rosiere resort in the French Alps to British holidaymakers for the first time since its opening last year and hotel revamps in Peisey-Vallandry in France and Pregelato in Italy costing a combined €25 million.travelweekly.co.uk
