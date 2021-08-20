Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Club Med prepares for ski season with 40% rise in UK trade bookings

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClub Med has reported that UK trade bookings for ski resorts are up 40% year-on-year following two disrupted seasons due to Covid-19. The all-inclusive resort operator is preparing for winter 2021-22 with a new property in Canada, opening La Rosiere resort in the French Alps to British holidaymakers for the first time since its opening last year and hotel revamps in Peisey-Vallandry in France and Pregelato in Italy costing a combined €25 million.

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Bookings#Uk#French#British#Pregelato#Fosun Tourism Group#Peisey Vallandry#Pragelato#Quebec Charlevoix#Club Med
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Related
TravelTravel Weekly

Most older travellers to spend ‘the same or more’ on holidays in next year

Mature travellers intend to spend the same or more on holidays in the next year but on the same number or fewer trips, according to research by Silver Travel Advisor. The poll, completed in July by more than 3,000 respondents, of which 73% were aged 50 to 70, also indicated older travellers are strongly in favour of vaccine passports.
Travel Weekly

Nearly half of MSC’s ex-UK passengers new to cruise

New-to-cruise passengers made up nearly 50% of MSC Virtuosa’s capacity this summer on round-Britain sailings, according MSC Cruises’ UK boss. Speaking a year since MSC resumed operations in the Mediterranean, UK & Ireland managind director Antonio Paradiso said the line has carried “close to 150,000” passengers. In May, MSC Virtuosa...
WorldTravel Weekly

Hans Airways starts recruitment drive ahead of India flights launch

UK start-up long-haul airline Hans Airways is starting a recruitment drive for flight crew. The move comes as the carrier moves towards gaining its UK Air Operator Certificate (AOC) later this year to start serving India. Swiss company Resource Group is using its UK arm ContractAir to work alongside Hans...
Travel Weekly

Wizz Air adds new winter route to Bulgaria

A new destination in Bulgaria is being added to Wizz Air’s network from the UK. The low-cost carrier is to serve Plovdiv, described as the cultural capital of Bulgaria, from Luton airport. Three flights a week will run to the country’s second largest city from November 3 with fares starting...
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

Emirates to restart Newcastle-Dubai service in October

Emirates will resume its Newcastle service to Dubai on October 15, as demand rises in response to the easing of international entry restrictions. It will offer four weekly flights – on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – all operated by B777 aircraft, across two classes. The first flight will depart...
Travel Weekly

Ryanair blames APD and airports for Northern Ireland withdrawal

Ryanair will stop all its Northern Ireland services by the end of October, blaming both Belfast airports and the level of Air Passenger Duty. The budget carrier is pulling its routes from Belfast International to Alicante, Malaga, Krakow, Warsaw Gdansk and Milan by October 30. Malaga remains served from Belfast...
RetailTravel Weekly

Tributes paid to retail travel ‘pioneer’ Ron Plant

Tributes have been paid to an agent described as one of ‘travel’s greats’ and a pioneer in retail travel in the 1960s. Ronald Plant, known as Ron, the founder of Plantravel, died on July 21, aged 83. In 1961, Plant established his travel agency business, Victor Plant Travel Centre, rebranding...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

G Adventures recruits staff as demand increases

G Adventures will operate more than 550 tours during August and September – bringing its total to 900 since it resumed operations in September 2020. The rise in business means that the operator is also recruiting more staff in its key regions including the UK. It is seeking ‘global connection...
IndustryTravel Weekly

Karma Group to enter Spain with hotel acquisition

Karma Group has acquired its first property in Spain with a site in the Andalusian hills. The addition of Karma La Herriza will take the hotel group’s portfolio to more than 40 properties across the world, with 35 currently operating in 11 countries, six under development and more to be announced.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Advantage claims 40% annual rise in membership enquiries

The Advantage Travel Partnership has seen a 40% rise in membership enquiries year-on-year with particular growth in conversions of Advantage Managed Services (AMS) and home working members. The increased level of interest in the UK’s largest consortium of independent travel agents follows action by Advantage to fight their corner from...
Travel Weekly

Abu Dhabi travel agent training scheme adds modules

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has introduced new modules on its travel agent training scheme to mark the first year after it’s launch. The Abu Dhabi Specialists E-learning Programme, launched in May 2020, has been rolled out in 17 countries so far – including the UK – and has attracted 13,670 applicants, of whom more than 7,000 are now Abu Dhabi Specialists.
travelawaits.com

7 Most Popular Road Trips In Ireland

Ireland is Europe’s third-largest island, located in the North Atlantic. Politically, the island is divided into the Republic of Ireland in the South — which covers over 80 percent of the island — and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. The euro is used in the Republic of Ireland, whereas the British Pound is the currency in the North.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Europe’s airlines and airports face ‘upcoming storm’

Europe’s airlines have largely avoided bankruptcy and consolidation through the Covid crisis due to government support and the availability of capital, but “the sector may be at a tipping point”. That is according to management consultancy FTI Consulting which warns “bold moves” may be required for the aviation industry “to...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

NI agents say Holiday at Home scheme will hit overseas bookings

Agents in Northern Ireland are lobbying for compensation as a new Holiday at Home voucher scheme threatens to hit their overseas bookings. The Northern Ireland Executive is due to launch the scheme this autumn, to boost local tourism businesses by encouraging people to holiday at home. However, the Association of...
TravelTravel Weekly

Overseas travel ‘handbrake’ must be lifted, Jet2 boss urges

More than 10,000 seats are being added by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays for this summer to green list destinations as the company urged ministers to “take the handbrake” off travel curbs. Late summer capacity has been raised to Malta, Madeira, Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia and Jersey. The increase is in...
Public HealthTravel Weekly

Agents call for pre-return Covid tests to be scrapped

Agents have called for Covid tests in resort prior to return to the UK to be scrapped, describing them as the ‘biggest barrier’ to current sales. High-street agents say they have lost countless bookings because clients fear they will return a positive Covid test on holiday and be forced to quarantine in resort or at a “government hotel”.
Travel Weekly

British Airways to resume Heathrow-Phoenix service

British Airways will resume its non-stop service between Heathrow and Phoenix, Arizona, at the end of the month. Direct flights will begin again on August 31, after being suspended in March 2020 because of the pandemic. The three-times-weekly service sees flights leave Heathrow at 14.15, landing in Phoenix at 17.05....
MarketsTravel Weekly

Half-year losses double for Thomas Cook and Club Med owner

The Chinese owner of Club Med and the online Thomas Cook brand saw half year losses double as global travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic hit revenue. Fosun Tourism Group, the tourism arm of Shanghai billionaire Guo Guangchang’s investment firm Fosun International, lost two billion yuan, or $308 million, in the first six months of 2021.
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

Ryanair partners with Greece on marketing campaign

Budget carrier Ryanair has partnered with the Greek National Tourism Organisation to promote the destination in the UK, German and Italian markets. Their campaign, with the slogan ‘All you want is Greece’, will promote summer breaks in the Greek islands via the airline’s channels and third-party digital platforms. The airline...

Comments / 0

Community Policy