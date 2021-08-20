Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

RIGHTS: Well, how about mine?

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

No mask mandates, no vaccination mandates, for they interfere with individual rights. This makes no sense, as our civilization is based on mandates, natural as well as those devised for the good of living with fellow humans. Religious mandates, such as the commandments, the deadly sins, natural mandates such as...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Jenner
Person
Jonas Salk
Person
Louis Pasteur
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Healthwvgazettemail.com

Neal Barkus: Where your rights end and mine begin (Opinion)

The delta variant of the coronavirus is tearing through America. Hospital intensive care units are jammed. The death rate from the disease is again climbing. Vaccinated people are mostly escaping illness and death from the virus. Instead, we now have a pandemic of the unvaccinated. In West Virginia, 895,522 people,...
RelationshipsWRAL

How to know if adoption is right for you

This article was written for our sponsor, Children's Home Society of North Carolina. Making the decision to bring a child into your life through adoption is one that likely isn't taken lightly. Deciding whether or not adoption is right for you is a process that may take weeks, months, or years of research to determine.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
CancerMedscape News

From Cancer to COVID: Is There a Fix for Willful Medical Ignorance?

The patient saw me for a second opinion after developing metastatic disease, but he'd initially been diagnosed with locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). His oncologist had appropriately proposed treatment with concurrent chemoradiation followed by durvalumab. He listened to the rationale and the evidence, but he refused to pursue it, favoring alternative medicine instead.
Beaumont, TXfox4beaumont.com

Key details about third dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Beaumont Health Dept.

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Health Department - The Beaumont Public Health Department will be administering the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with a moderately to severely weakened immune system, who have already received two (2) doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The 3rd dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The 3rd dose of the Moderna vaccine will be given Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For people who received either Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series, a third dose of the same vaccine should be used. You will need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to receive a 3rd dose.
Public Healthncadvertiser.com

When medical care must be rationed, should vaccination status count?

Two patients need urgent care. The first was vaccinated against the coronavirus at the earliest opportunity and has complied with advisories on masks and social distancing. The second has been skeptical about covid-19 from the start, has declined offers to be vaccinated and even now rejects masks as a violation of personal liberty. Unfortunately, there is room for only one at the hospital. Should vaccination status be considered in deciding who receives care?
HealthJournal Review

Proactive care is a more whole-person approach

Dear Doctor: I have painful bouts of dry eye, and my doctors have kept me bouncing between multiple medications for years with no explanation of why. I think you could help a lot of people by discussing dry eye and the things we can do on our own that will help.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy