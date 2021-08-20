Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, still post weekly losses

By ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIEV7_0bXYWvfw00

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street Friday but not enough to erase the market’s losses from earlier in the week. The S&P 500 added 0.8% but still posted a weekly loss after two weeks of gains. The benchmark index set a record high on Monday. Trading was mostly subdued with earnings reporting season winding down for U.S. companies and relatively few economic reports. Ross Stores fell 2.7% after issuing a full-year forecast that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, while Foot Locker jumped 7.3% after blowing past analysts’ forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.26%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks were broadly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday, though the gains were not enough to erase the market's losses from earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% as of 2:39 p.m. Eastern, but on pace for its first weekly loss in three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.5% higher, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1%. Both indexes were also headed for weekly drops.

Technology companies led broad gains for benchmark S&P 500. Microsoft rose 2.7% and chipmaker Nvidia was up 5.2%. Communications, health care and financial stocks also accounted for a big share of the gains. Energy stocks were higher, despite another pullback in energy prices.

Small company stocks also rose, sending the Russell 2000 index 1.5% higher. The index is still down 2.7% for the week.

Investors turned cautious this week following some disappointing economic reports on retail sales, housing and consumer sentiment. Escalating coronavirus infections across the U.S. and around the globe due to the highly contagious delta variant have also given traders reason to pause with the market near all-time highs.

“Today was the first day that the market didn’t have to deal with disappointing economic data,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts. “We also need to remember it's a Friday in August, not typically an environment where we look for big signals out of the market.”

The other potential issue keeping stocks held back is inflation. Earlier this week, minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting showed that officials had discussed reducing the Fed's bond-buying program later this year to start winding down some of the emergency measures that were implemented during the pandemic. But they stopped short of setting a firm timeline.

The Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week could offer hints on when such tapering may begin.

“From a historical perspective, the Fed doesn't make news in its minutes, but it does tend to set out policy shifts at its symposium,” Delwiche said.

The S&P 500 is down 0.6% for the week. Even so, the index remains within 0.1% of its all-time high set on Monday.

Fund managers aren't expecting much volatility this month as investors will have little data to work with. August also tends to be a popular month for investors to take their vacations, so trading volume typically declines. September tends to be a much more volatile month once Wall Street is back to work.

With earnings season winding down, mostly retailers are now reporting results. Ross Stores fell 3%, the biggest decline among S&P 500 companies, after issuing a full-year forecast that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Foot Locker jumped 7.9% after blowing past analysts’ forecasts for its latest quarter.

Bond trading was quiet. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.26% from 1.24% late Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
57K+
Followers
62K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Energy Stocks#Wall Street#Nasdaq Composite#Ross Stores#Foot Locker#Treasury#Ap#All Star Charts#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied to records on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it’s still far from pulling interest rates off the record low that’s helped markets soar, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year. The S&P 500 rose 39.37, or 0.9 percent, to 4,509.37 to […]
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of anticipated Fed speech

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher in early Friday trading on Wall Street, ahead of a highly anticipated speech by the head of the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% after the first few minutes of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 109 points higher, or 0.3%, at 35,320, as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%.
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

European stocks close higher after dovish comments from Fed chief

Aug 27 (Reuters) – European stocks rose on Friday after the chairman of the Federal Reserve showed no signs that the bank is cutting back on its massive stimulus program, while real estate was boosted by Norway’s Enter Later that a major firm entered your property. * The pan-European STOXX...
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Power Higher After Jerome Powell Speech

The S&P 500 has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Friday, reaching towards the 4500 level. We have broken above there and that of course is a bullish sign. At this point time, the market is likely to go looking towards the 4600 level as the Federal Reserve Chairman has said it a bit more dovish than anticipated, although the talking of tapering is still a real possibility between now and the end of the year.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Taper Tantrum? Not Today!

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made the long-awaited signal that the central bank is likely to reel in some of its stimulus measures soon. And if Friday's stock-market surge is any indication, Wall Street is OK with that. Powell, speaking at the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, indicated...
Stocksinvesting.com

Stock Market News: U.S. Dollar Down, Markets Up, Awaiting NFPs

Market Indexes: All 4 indexes rose last week, aided by a weaker US $, and rising energy prices. The Russell small caps bounced back in a big way, gaining 5%, while the NASDAQ added 2.8%. Volatility: The VIX fell 11.7% last week, ending Friday at $16.39. High Dividend Stocks: These...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.69%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Basic Materials and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.69%, while the S&P 500 index added 0.88%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 1.23%.
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Wall Street accumulates a week on the rise due to vaccines and Fed forecasts

New York, Aug 27 (EFE) .- Wall Street has returned to record territory this week due to the optimism of the final approval of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 and the reassuring message this Friday from the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powel, who has announced the beginning of the withdrawal of stimulus.
Stockswealthmanagement.com

Hunt for Hottest Tickers Creates a New Gray Market on Wall Street

(Bloomberg) -- Will Hershey is playing hardball. He flat-out rejected $100,000 and shrugged at $250,000. Fine, I say. What if someone offered you $500,000?. “Hold on,” he says. “Let’s take a step back. I don’t own the ticker.”. Wait, what? That’s not what I’ve heard. It’s late spring in New...
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Opens Higher Ahead of Powell Speech; Dow up 100 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher on Friday but in narrow ranges, ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's keenly-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole. Powell is expected to map out a rough timeline for tapering the Fed's bond purchases, currently running at $120 billion a month. The big question of the day is whether the market is confident enough in the economic recovery to withstand any message that the central bank is about to start withdrawing its post-pandemic stimulus. Comments from Powell's colleagues at the regional Federal Reserve banks over the last 24 hours have all suggested that an imminent start to tapering is in the cards, given the U.S. economy's recovery so far in 2021. However Powell and others on the Washington based board of Fed governors have generally struck a more dovish tone.
StocksKDWN

Stocks Return To Records On Wall Street Following Fed Speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are returning to recrods on Wall Street Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it’s still likely a ways away from raising interest rates, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in midday trading and back above its all-time high set on Wednesday. In a highly anticipated speech, the Fed’s chair said that one milestone has been reached for the central bank to slow a bond-buying program that’s assisting the economy. But he stressed that the move toward eventually raising rates will be a gradual one.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Fall from Highs as Investors Await Stimulus Input

The three major benchmarks logged their first losses of the week, as Wall Street waits for additional comments regarding stimulus from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. Developments in Afghanistan also captured the attention of traders, after two explosions outside of Kabul airport killed at least 12 U.S. service members. In turn, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell sharply from yesterday's record closes. Meanwhile, the Dow fell triple digits, snapping its four-day winning streak due to mixed economic data. Conversely, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), notched its best day since Aug. 18.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy