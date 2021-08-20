Cancel
Business

BIDEN: The leadership disaster

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

How can someone with nearly a decade in national politics be so incompetent? Is it by design or does he really have no idea what he is doing?. The swarm of illegal immigrants at our southern border bringing COVID-19 into our country, huge government spending/borrowing while inflation rages, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the convoluted and frustrating messaging concerning vaccines and the willful disregard of the rights of citizens to choose for themselves, unconstitutional mandates concerning rent payments, defunding the police, CRT in our schools!

Donald Trump
#Crt#Stuart
