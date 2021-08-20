Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soap Lake, WA

Archaeology of Holy Land subject of weekend lecture in Soap Lake

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Posted by 
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago

SOAP LAKE — Archaeological discoveries in the Holy Land and the stories they tell will be the subject of a free lecture at 6 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Soap Lake, 322 Division St. S.

Tom Meyer will talk about “The Archaeology and Geography of the Holy Land,” including many of its best-known archaeological artifacts and the lessons learned from them. He will discuss his participation on a research project analyzing dirt from the Temple Mount, and what he learned from his research. His goal is to bring the experience of the Holy Land to local churches, he said.

Meyer is a professor at Shasta Bible College in Redding, California.

Meyer said he visited the Holy Land for two weeks as an undergraduate, and became fascinated with its history and geography. He was interested in what its residents would’ve seen and experienced, and how the geography fit into the Biblical accounts.

“What does the Mount of Olives really look like?” he said. “How long does it take to walk from Nazareth to the Sea of Galilee?”

Meyer said he earned two master’s degrees during his studies and participated in a project to look for artifacts in dirt removed from the Temple Mount, traditionally considered to be the site of the temple built by Solomon.

The archaeological finds confirm that many of the people mentioned in the Bible did exist, Meyer said.

For more information on the event, call 509-246-1931.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
1K+
Followers
109
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soap Lake, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Land#Geography#Temple Mount#Division#Shasta Bible College#Biblical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Related
Watauga Democrat

Local pastors make pilgrimage to the Holy Land

Editor’s Note: Area pastor and station manager of Glory 1130 WECR-AM, Phillip Greene, recently returned from a tour in Israel with several area religious leaders — two of which are from Watauga County. The following is his firsthand account of what he and his traveling companions experienced during their journey.
Forward

Where the kitschy Holy Land theme park died, a medical facility will rise

The end of days for Orlando’s Bible-based theme park, the Holy Land Experience.was widely foretold. What no one expected was the form its afterlife would take. Consider: Holy Land was the vision of a Jew who converted to Christianity and became a Baptist minister. When low ticket sales and runaway operating expenses led to huge financial losses, the park was taken over by a controversial, scandal-plagued, Pentecostal television ministry.
Cookeville, TNnewstalk941.com

Bible Lands Museum Stopping In Cookeville This Weekend

The Bible Lands Museum will be coming to Cookeville’s Smyrna Church of Christ Friday. Minister James Rogers said the exhibit comes all the way from Oregon and gives an opportunity to bring Bible knowledge to life. “Bob Stancell began collecting artifacts and Bible times materials many years ago,” Rogers said....
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

IN PHOTOS: Check out the 2021 Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival this weekend

The Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival is underway in Kenosha this weekend. It began Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday. The festival wraps up Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, behind the church and school, 2224 45th St. All the favorites are back: Italian food specialties, raffles, games and live music. The festival is open noon to 10 p.m.
nny360.com

Snails the subject of annual Thousand Islands Land Trust lecture

CLAYTON — Land snails will take center stage at the Thousand Islands Land Trust’s annual Birkhead Lecture this month. The free lecture is supported by Louise and the late Guthrie Birkhead and will be delivered by Marla Coppolino, of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Ms. Coppolino is a biological illustrator,...
Posted by
Sampson Independent

The Holy Spirit

This weekend's devotional is brought to you by Pastor David Gasperson of Warsaw Baptist Church in Warsaw, NC. This sermon is entitled "The Holy Spi
Visual Artccxmedia.org

Weekend Showcase: ‘Brush Pilots’ Land at Robbin Gallery

The Brush Pilots have landed at the Robbin Gallery!. “Brush Pilots is a group of nine artists that has been painting together. We try to paint together weekly. We’ve been painting for ten years. And our common tie is through the Minnesota Watercolor Society,” said Vic Perlbachs, a Brush Pilot and current president of the Minnesota Watercolor Society.  
Lifestyletheshoppersweekly.com

Weekend Activities at Carlyle Lake

Join park rangers at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center on Saturday, 21 August at 2:30 p.m. in celebration of World Honey Bee Day! The day recognizes both the honey bee and the beekeepers who tend the hives. When we plant wildflowers, orchards, and other flowering plants, we support pollinators such as honey bees. They depend on the nectar of a variety of plants for their survival. Conversely, we depend on honeybees for our survival, too! Without their pollinating abilities, many nutritious plants wouldn’t reproduce. Buzz on over to learn all about honey bees and even make your own!
West Milford, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Greenwood Lake Air Show returns to the skies this weekend

The Greenwood Lake Air Show returns for 2021 the weekend of Friday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 15, at Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford. Some of the best national performers with more action packed performances than ever will flock to West Milford to display their daredevil skills. Imagination becomes...
Religionsacredhearthudson.org

Sacred Heart/St. Mary on the Lake Holy Land Pilgrimage is cancelled for October 2021.

I am sorry to say that I am canceling our Holy Land Pilgrimage planned for this fall. We are short of the minimum number of people needed (largely due to uncertainty about Covid) and the pandemic appears to be getting worse again, not better. Additionally, I saw today that the CDC has raised the travel advisory on Israel to the highest level.
Tompkins County, NYithaca.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires 4K feet of Cayuga Lake shoreline

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has acquired 200 acres featuring 4,000 feet of shoreline on the east side of Cayuga Lake in the town of Lansing, Tompkins County. Conserving the property—located directly across from Taughannock Falls State Park—safeguards an important viewshed for the region, creates new recreation opportunities, and helps protect the lake’s water quality by prohibiting development on its steep slopes.
Lake George, COGazette

From tractor pull to spaghetti dinner: Weekend of activities planned at Lake George

LAKE GEORGE • The community will be alive with activities this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be two days of fun for the whole family, whether watching or participating in the Antique and Classic Tractor Pull, or viewing the many rocks, gems, fossils, and surprises at the Gem and Mineral Show, or sitting down for a spaghetti dinner with all the trimmings, accompanied by live music and a chance to bid on auction offerings at the Lake George Fire Protection District.
Lake George, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Lake George has numerous events planned this weekend

Lake George, will be alive with activities Aug. 21 - 22. Two days of fun for the whole family whether watching or enjoying the Antique and Classic Tractor Pull, or viewing the many rocks, gems, fossils, and surprises at the Gem and Mineral Show, or sitting down for a great Spaghetti Dinner with entertainment and a chance to bid on some awesome offerings at an auction at the Lake George Fire Protection District.
Sciencetribuneledgernews.com

NCR village's prehistoric roots fade into obscurity

Aug. 23—A vortex of unpaved streets, with overflowing sewage, leads to the heart of the Anangpur village in Faridabad, located around 30 kilometres from the national capital. Teeming with people, queries regarding the village's historical significance draw blank stares from all quarters. Haryana's first Palaeolithic site was discovered in the village in 1986, a memory that barely a handful recollect.
Orlando, FL10NEWS

AdventHealth buys 'The Holy Land Experience' in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christian-based theme park "The Holy Land Experience" has met its end after being sold to AdventHealth for a reported $32 million. The location that Floridians could point out with ease while driving along Interstate-4 in Orlando will now be transformed to a not yet specified facility to help enhance health care services in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy