Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

When Did Manners and Politeness Stop In Wyoming Food Service?

By Drew Kirby
Posted by 
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all gone through a drive thru to grab a quick dinner when we're in a hurry, but poor customer service will ruin it for me EVERY time. When I was younger I worked in the food service industry. I bussed tables, delivered pizzas and worked in the kitchen at a couple restaurants. I was in the process of going to school and starting my career in Radio. I knew that being polite, helpful and considerate to customers was an extremely important part of each of those jobs and learning to be good at interacting with customers has helped me throughout my entire career.

kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Politeness#Radio#Eater Com#Indeed Com#Communication Skills#Cowboy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
Natchitoches, LAolneyenterprise.com

Fast Food Service is declining fast

I remember reading about a customer who went to a restaurant and was so impressed with the service that he left a large tip. Although I do not remember the exact amount, I believe it exceeded $1,000. Since that time, I’ve heard several stories about the big tippers who received exceptional service. Some reports indicate that servers have received as much as $5,000. Unfortunately, while tips are up in some cases, fast food service continues to decline.
Charitieswyomingnewsnow.tv

Food Bank of Wyoming looking for residents interested in hunger relief

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - This fall, Food Bank of Wyoming is looking for Wyoming residents who are interested in Hunger-Relief. Over the past two years, our AmeriCorps Members have worked in every county and have achieved great things; they are critical to our success across the state. Our Food Insecurity Ambassadors directly serve our partner organizations to tackle food insecurity in their areas. By bringing people together, our AmeriCorps Members are helping nourish Wyoming, now and in the future. https://wyomingfoodbank.org/get-involved/americorps/
JobsYankton Daily Press

Food Service Worker - Mike Durfee

Looking for a rewarding career? Want weekly pay checks?. Work with other staff performing job duties in the kitchen from washing dishes to cooking and serving trays. Can you keep an area clean? Follow directions, work well other? How about stability of 40 hour work weeks. Must be able to pass background check and UA. Morning and PM shifts available, availability to work weekends and holidays. Other benefits include healthcare, dental, vision PTO, vacation, 401K.
Food & DrinksPosted by
My Country 95.5

What Did Food Network Say Wyoming’s Must-Try Food Is?

So you're in Wyoming. Whether you're a Wyomingite or just traveling through, you know the Cowboy has its rugged Western reputation for pretty much anything, which also includes food. What are you thinking you want to order? A steak? Some ribs? Maybe even some fish? None of those are even remotely close to what Food Network chose as Wyoming's 'Must-Try' food.
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Mills Car Show Raises $13,760 for Disabled Veterans via Hunting with Heroes Wyoming

When Frank Grillo returned home after serving abroad in the United States Military, he was struggling. "Probably about 10 years ago, I came home and I was in really bad shape," Grillo stated. "I started putting on weight, I stopped sleeping, and I was on a pretty bad downward spiral. I was trying to go to school because the only way I could afford to live was the GI Bill and I started to crash pretty hard. And somebody turned to me and said, 'I've got a buddy. He wants to take a bunch of veterans hunting...'"
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Anglers asked to stop fishing Wyoming’s Muddy Guard Reservoir #1

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking anglers to temporarily avoid fishing at Muddy Guard Reservoir #1 in Johnson County due to unfavorable conditions for trout. The body of water is located about 16 miles southwest of Buffalo and is “managed to offer anglers trophy-sized Snake River cutthroat and rainbow trout.”
RelationshipsHampshire Review

Company manners

Recently, an employee supervising a rock-climbing wall where we were staying made a point to come over to my husband and me to compliment our children’s good manners. She was impressed by their frequent use of “thank you, please, and yes, ma’am.” She congratulated us for instilling politeness in our 3 Savages, saying, “Your children have the best manners. You should be very proud.”
Buffalo, WYPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

A Giant Skunk Stalks Buffalo, Wyoming

There I was- minding my own business, just driving into Buffalo to visit a friend, when I see a giant skunk in somebody's yard. Meet Hal Halverson. He's about the nicest guy in all of Buffalo, Wyoming. He coaches gymnastics in town. Hal loves to create. He also loves to make people laugh. According to Hal people need to come together and start laughing more, which is why he created this massive skunk.
Casper, WYPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
Posted by
104.7 KISS FM

Casper’s Newest Food Truck: The Hangry Dog

Every time a new food option emerges in Casper, it is a reason to rejoice. Enter The Hangry Dog. It's the latest local food truck, which specializes in bacon-wrapped, specialty hot dogs. I had the chance to speak with owner Kimberly Ireland. Of her new business venture, this is what...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Wyoming Food Truck Set To Get Saucy In National Wing Contest

If you're really good at what you do and want a measuring stick for how good you are, as Woody Harrelson's character in "Zombieland" said, "You've got to go to the tippy top". It looks like a local Southeast Wyoming food truck is looking to do that. If you live in Cheyenne or Laramie, there's a good chance you've seen Double Dubs green food truck parked about in either town, serving some amazing wings. Double Dubs is looking to prove that they, not only have the best wings in Wyoming, they have the best wings, period.
Restaurantscentralwinews.com

Stop by for food and dessert at The Village Scoop

The Village Scoop offers more than just ice cream. The menu also includes burgers, sandwiches, salads and appetizers, where patrons can dine in or carry out. Photo by Julia Wolf. Mary Scheidler and her fiance, Kelly Turner, have talked about opening an ice cream shop, complete with a menu of...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming Workforce Services grant to fund CDL training for job seekers

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Workforce Development Training Fund awarded three Pre-Hire Grants, totaling $774,000, to help 160 jobseekers offset the cost of obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License in Wyoming. DWS data show that during the past month, there were 368 job openings for CDL drivers in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy