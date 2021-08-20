Cancel
When Did Manners and Politeness Stop In Wyoming Food Service?

By Drew Kirby
We've all gone through a drive thru to grab a quick dinner when we're in a hurry, but poor customer service will ruin it for me EVERY time. When I was younger I worked in the food service industry. I bussed tables, delivered pizzas and worked in the kitchen at a couple restaurants. I was in the process of going to school and starting my career in Radio. I knew that being polite, helpful and considerate to customers was an extremely important part of each of those jobs and learning to be good at interacting with customers has helped me throughout my entire career.

