Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Latest: WHO asks experts to join virus advisory group

WOWK
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA — The World Health Organization has issued a call for experts to join a new advisory group to address the agency’s attempts to further investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement on Friday, the U.N. health agency says the new scientific group would provide WHO with...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo#Mers#Cdc#U N#Mers#Ap#Peace Corps#Greek#The Robert Koch Institute#German#Indian#The Menominee Nation#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This "Very Bad" Warning

The COVID-19 cases are spreading, with some experts predicting we'll soon be back up to more than 200,000 cases a day—a rate we never thought we'd see again since so many people are vaccinated. The problem? So many aren't. So how can you keep yourself and any innocent children safe? Michael Osterholm, the director for the Center for Infectious Disease, research and policy at the University of Minnesota, appeared on Meet the Press to deliver some warnings about this "very, very bad" Delta variant. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
Posted by
Shin

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.
ProtestsPosted by
MercuryNews

The Latest: Sturgis rally impacts virus cases in 5 states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Health officials across five states have linked 178 virus cases to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In the three weeks since the rally kicked off, South Dakota health officials have reported 63 cases among rallygoers so far. The epicenter of the rally, Meade County, is reaching a per capita rate similar to the hardest-hit states of the South. Health officials in North Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota and Wisconsin all reported cases among people who attended the 10-day rally that attracted more than 500,000 people.
MilitaryDerrick

The Latest: Vietnam calls in army for strict virus lockdown

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam’s government says it is sending troops to Ho Chi Minh City to help deliver food and aid to households as it further tightens restrictions on people’s movements amid a worsening surge of the coronavirus. The army personnel will be deployed to help with logistics as the...
WorldTimes Daily

The Latest: WHO: Virus origin window stalled, 'closing fast'

LONDON — The international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization to find out where the coronavirus came from say the search has stalled and warned the window of opportunity for solving it is “closing fast.”. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Predicts This Dire Future

Coronavirus cases are rising so high, right before back to school time, it feels like August 2020. "This is a very, very tough time. It is confusing. If you're confused, if you're concerned in a way that you haven't been before, if you're feeling let down, if you're feeling somewhat frightened, please know that you're not alone, that this clearly is something that we're all feeling," says leading epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. Read on for his 6 life-saving pieces of advice he shared with his listeners—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: More young, healthy die of virus in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Health officials in Alabama say they are seeing a spike in cases among young adults and children as the highly contagious delta variant sweeps through unvaccinated populations. Christina Tidmore urged people to get vaccinated after losing her husband to COVID-19. Her 36-year-old spouse was young and healthy...
Public HealthArkansas Online

25 experts sought by WHO for virus look

GENEVA -- The World Health Organization has issued a call for experts to join an advisory group it's forming, in part to address the agency's fraught attempts to investigate how the coronavirus pandemic started. In a statement Friday, the U.N. health agency said the new scientific group would provide an...
Public HealthWOWK

The Latest:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has seen its highest number of weekly cases of the coronavirus in seven months, fueled by the more contagious delta variant. The 5,333 new positive cases reported statewide for the six-day period ending Saturday were the highest since more than 5,900 cases were reported for the seven-day week ending Jan. 17. Figures for Sunday will be released on Monday.
Public Healthunicefusa.org

More COVID-19 Vaccines Reach Indonesia via COVAX

As Indonesia continues to fight a long-running COVID-19 outbreak, some of the nation's shopping centers have taken on a second life as pop-up vaccination sites where residents can go to receive their COVID-19 shots. Fourteen-year-old Fizal, above, and his father went to get vaccinated at the Cilandak Town Square Mall...
Public HealthWSOC-TV

The Latest: New Zealand extends virus lockdown

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s government has extended a strict nationwide lockdown through Tuesday as it tries to quash its first outbreak of the coronavirus in six months. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday the government expects to keep Auckland, where most of the cases have been found, in...
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden slams China as new report on Covid-19 origins is released

President Joe Biden criticised the People’s Republic of China for its lack of transparency after the Director of National Intelligence briefed him on a report into the origins into Covid-19.“We needed this information rapidly, from the PRC, while the pandemic was still new,” he said. “The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them. Responsible nations do not shirk these kinds of responsibilities to the rest of the world.”The DNI released the unclassified version of its report on Friday. The president had ordered the Intelligence Community to conduct a 90-day report into the origins of...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Surgeries are cancelled in WA with hospitals at 'breaking point' despite ZERO Covid cases - as Mark McGowan lashes Gladys Berejiklian and warns hundreds would die if he opened the border

The Western Australian healthcare system is already 'on its knees' despite not having a single Covid case in hospital, with officials forced to postpone half of all elective surgeries. Despite having one of the lowest rates of coronavirus transmission in the world and over a year and a half to...
Posted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy