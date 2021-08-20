The Latest: WHO asks experts to join virus advisory group

Coronavirus cases are rising so high, right before back to school time, it feels like August 2020. "This is a very, very tough time. It is confusing. If you're confused, if you're concerned in a way that you haven't been before, if you're feeling let down, if you're feeling somewhat frightened, please know that you're not alone, that this clearly is something that we're all feeling," says leading epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. Read on for his 6 life-saving pieces of advice he shared with his listeners—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.