While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers, so the only way to figure out which Netflix shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. And according to the Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Monday, Aug. 23, Manifest fans really love Manifest. NBC's twisty drama, which dominated this list after its cancellation, is back in the top spot today. It's followed by The Chair, a new Sandra Oh dramedy that treats academia like it's Game of Thrones (because it's executive produced by Thrones' former showrunners). Outer Banks, All American, and Cocomelon round out the top 5.