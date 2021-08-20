Cancel
Xbox series X stock - live: Smyths, Game UK, AO and more retailers could restock consoles today

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
Could today bring a fresh batch of Xbox series X consoles? Stay tuned to find out (The Independent)

The Xbox series X was released nine months ago and Microsoft’s next-gen console is still incredibly difficult to find online. Supply chain issues along with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of electronics to a crawl.

The Xbox series S, a cheaper and less powerful console, is easier to find in most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock liveblog. Here we will keep you updated on the latest stock drops as soon as they happen. We’ll also share any news on predicted restock dates, milestone events, new games and so much more. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

When did we last see any Xbox series X stock?

There’s no way to sugar-coat this: some retailers haven’t had any Xbox series X stocks for weeks, and in some cases, months.

As we mentioned earlier, ShopTo and Currys PC World both had stock on 19 August, but only for a matter of minutes before selling out. Looking elsewhere, Game last restocked on 13 August and before that it also had stock on 3 August.

Before the 20-minute smash-and-grab yesterday, Currys PC World last had stock on 10 August, the same day Smyths also had a small number of consoles available online.

Box last had stock on 27 July and is currently running a ballot. Submit your details to enter and if picked at random you’ll be invited to purchase a console.

Amazon and Very haven’t had stock since mid-July, and John Lewis & Partners hasn’t had any consoles to sell since way back in April.

Alistair Charlton20 August 2021 09:33

Don’t forget to check your local stores

Although it hasn’t restocked online for a while now, Smyths occasionally has Xbox series X consoles land in its physical stores. This stock is logged on the website, where it’s easy to see how many consoles each store has. But we must remind you how rare this is; throughout all of Thursday only a single Xbox series X appeared in one Smyths store, in Kilmarnock.

Alistair Charlton20 August 2021 09:20

Retailers to keep an eye on today

(Microsoft)

We were hopeful for a more significant restock from Currys PC World this week, but Thursday evening might be all we get for a while now. Instead, we’re now looking at Smyths, which says it hopes to have fresh Xbox series X stock in August. This should mean a drop arriving in the next week or so.

Elsewhere, AO and Very both promise more Xbox series X stock arriving soon, while Amazon still says the console is currently unavailable, with no estimate of when fresh stock might arrive. Game had a PlayStation 5 restock on Thursday, so perhaps the retailer will treat us to some Xbox stock today or over the weekend.

As always, the cheaper but less powerful Xbox series S is widely available at many retailers.

Alistair Charlton20 August 2021 09:12

Xbox series X drop landed briefly at Currys PC World

Good morning and welcome back to the IndyBest Xbox restock live blog!

After the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it drop of Xbox series X stock on ShopTo yesterday (they were gone in five minutes...), Currys PC World followed a similar path last night. Stock briefly landed at the tech retailer at 8:45pm on Thursday, but disappeared again within 20 minutes.

As a sign of just how popular Xbox consoles are at the moment, the Currys PC World website said at the time how over 20,000 shoppers had viewed the Xbox series X page that day.

Still, we remain hopeful that more consoles will drop today. Come on retail gods, give us the Xbox-shaped Friday treat we’ve all been waiting for!

Alistair Charlton20 August 2021 09:01

Xbox stock tracker signing off for another day

And so, another day of Xbox hunting comes to a close. How was it for you? More specifically, were you the buyer of the single Xbox series X that appeared briefly at a Scottish branch of Smyths? Or did you grab one in the five-minute ShopTo smash-and-grab? If so, then we salute you. Enjoy the spoils.

Despite precious little stock dropping online today, we were still treated to a new wired Xbox headset from Microsoft. Meanwhile, a sizeable PS5 drop at Game this morning served as a poignant reminder of why we’re all wearing out the F5 key. If nothing else, another day without Xbox success means we’re a day closer to next Xbox drop. With a bit of luck, Currys PC World, Game, AO and others will have some good news for us on Friday. Come on, retailers, give us the gaming weekend we’ve all been waiting for...

Remember, to be in with a chance of securing yourself an Xbox series X, point your browser at this live blog again bright and early tomorrow morning. We’ll see you there!

Alistair Charlton19 August 2021 17:30

ShopTo Xbox series X drop sells out in minutes

Well, that was quick. ShopTo surprised us all with a last-minute Xbox series X drop at 4:45pm this afternoon. A queuing system for the website briefly swelled to more than 2,000 shoppers before the shutters were slammed back down just five minutes later, and the all-too-familiar ‘sold out’ signs reappeared.

Alistair Charlton19 August 2021 16:54

Xbox series X stock lands at ShopTo

At last - and just as we thought today was another day without stock - an Xbox series X drop has landed on ShopTo. There’s already a queue of some 2,000 shoppers eager to grab a console, but you can join them right now at the link below:

Alistair Charlton19 August 2021 16:50

Grab some discounted additional storage for your new Xbox

The Xbox series X comes with 1TB of internal storage, while the cheaper series S has just 512GB built in. This will be fine for some gamers, but those who like to have a lot of games installed on their console at once might quickly run out of space.

Thankfully, the Seagate storage expansion card makes it easy to increase the storage of each console by 1TB. Just slot this little device into the back of your Xbox, and you’ve an extra 1TB of space.

The expansion card has a retail price of £220 but is currently reduced to £198.99 at Amazon.

(Seagate)

Alistair Charlton19 August 2021 15:48

Do old Xbox games play on the Xbox series X?

Yes, most games made for the Xbox one will also play on the Xbox series X and series S. Some titles have also been updated so they play even better on the new consoles, with faster frame rates, automatic HDR and an improved resolution. It is also the case that most games in the Microsoft Store are playable on the Xbox series X and series S.

Even older games that first came out on the Xbox and Xbox 360 can also be played on the new consoles. The simple rule is, if they work on an Xbox one they also work on the Xbox series X and series S.

Remember though, the Xbox series S does not have a disc drive. So while it can play games you have bought and downloaded from the Microsoft Store, it can’t play the Xbox games you own on disc.

Alistair Charlton19 August 2021 15:02

Microsoft announces new Xbox stereo headset

(Microsoft)

As we wait (and wait, and wait...) for Xbox series X stock to arrive, Microsoft has today announced a new wired gaming heaset. Sharing much of its design and features with the wireless model already available (£89.99, Game.com), the wired version is cheaper but misses out on a control for mixing game and audio levels.

Otherwise, it’s very similar to the wireless model, complete with a right earcup that rotates to adjust volume and a mute button on the back of the flexible microphone. Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonics and DTS:X are all supported, and it connects to your gamepad with a 3.5mm audio cable.

The headset can be pre-ordered now, is priced at $60 in the US (down from $100 for the wireless model, we’re still waiting on UK prices) and ships from 21 September.

For more on gaming headsets, read The Independent’s eight best gaming headsets and 10 best wireless gaming headsets.

Alistair Charlton19 August 2021 14:47

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

The Independent

The Independent

