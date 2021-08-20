Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HMCBF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$29.47 target price (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.92.