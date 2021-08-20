Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research analysts also recently commented on HMCBF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$29.47 target price (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Td Securities#Canada#Hmcbf Rrb#Td#Scotiabank#National Bank Financial#Bmo Capital Markets#Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Good morning, and welcome to Scotia Bank's 2021 third-quarter results presentation. My name is John McCartney, head of investor relations at Scotia Bank. Presenting to you this morning is Brian Porter, Scotia Bank's president and chief executive officer; Raj Viswanathan, our chief financial officer; and Daniel Moore, our chief risk officer. Following our comments, we'll be glad to take your questions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy