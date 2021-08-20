Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Teacher Admits Taking Inappropriate Videos of Female Students

SCDNReports
 4 days ago

Oklahoma teacher admits phone videos

Oklahoma State News by Ken Fulton, Crime and Justice Correspondent

A former Oklahoma high school teacher had pleaded guilty to using his cell phone to take up-skirt videos of female students.

Caught in the Act

Jason Scott Byrd, 46, was a math teacher at Bixby High School on the Muscogee Nation reservation. A witness had seen the math teacher walking closely behind a young female student in a stairwell following a fire drill.

He held his iPhone underneath the teenage girl’s skirt for several seconds with the red recording square and timer visible on the screen. The witness went straight to the school resource officers to report Byrd’s disturbing behavior.

The school held Byrd in an office until police arrived to question him. However, they left Byrd unattended with his phone at one point.

Destroyed Evidence, Then Confessed

Byrd denied all allegations at first and the photos would have been unrecoverable. Fortunately, the disgraced teacher eventually confessed to everything, including deleting evidence when he saw the police arrive at the school.

He told law enforcement that he was sorry and that he had a problem. As it turns out, Byrd had taken photos and videos of several students in the year before he was caught.

While Bryd faces justice for the awful images he took of his students, his victim from the stairwell was distraught to find out what a trusted teacher had done to her without her knowledge. There is at least comfort in the fact that since Byrd was caught, no more students will suffer at his hands in the future.

Does the punishment fit the crime?

SCDNReports

