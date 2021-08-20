Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million
Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report sales of $188.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.55 million to $205.10 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $77.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0