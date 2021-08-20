Contrasting Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) & Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Global cosmetic dentistry market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.50 % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Cosmetic dentistry is any dental procedure that alters or improves the appearance of a person’s teeth. Teeth whitening, straightening, contouring, and realignment are all part of the procedure. Cosmetic gum surgery, teeth contouring and reshaping, tooth-colored fillings, composite bonding, dental implants, and inlays and onlays are among the numerous cosmetic dentistry therapies available. Aesthetic attraction has been reported to be on the rise over the world. As a result, a wide range of operations and techniques that adapt to the individual needs of patients have advanced. Because of expanding consumer awareness and focus on aesthetics, rising prevalence of oral health issues, and rising dental tourism in emerging regions, the cosmetic dentistry market is expected to rise significantly throughout the projected period.
Comments / 0