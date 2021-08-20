Flahavan’s Expands Quick Oats Range With Convenience Sachets
Flahavan’s, the leading Irish porridge oats brand, is expanding its convenience offering with the launch of new sachet products to its UK Quick Oats range. The three new variants – Original, Red Berry, and Apple, Raisin & Cinnamon (all RRP £2.60) – will join the brand’s successful Quick Oats Drum. The sachets contain oats that are more lightly milled for a quick cook time of just two minutes, and will be aimed at time-pressed consumers seeking a delicious, nourishing and convenient breakfast.www.kamcity.com
Comments / 0