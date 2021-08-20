Flahavan’s Expands Quick Oats Range With Convenience Sachets

Walmart has announced new plans to expand the scope of its operations, this time launching a service that will see it delivery products for other retailers. The ‘GoLocal’ service will see Walmart commercialise its existing delivery operations, with the retail giant set to use contract workers, autonomous vehicles, and drones to deliver third-party products direct to customers’ homes. Walmart said the service will cover “a range of assortment, including those with size and complex requirements, as well as the flexibility to meet varying timelines. The business will also rapidly expand to offer additional innovative offerings.”