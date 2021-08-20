Cancel
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Increased to C$109.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.30.

