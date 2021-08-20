National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Increased to C$109.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.30.