Insider Selling: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Sells 28,750,000 Shares of Stock

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

