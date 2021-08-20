Insider Selling: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Sells 28,750,000 Shares of Stock
Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com
