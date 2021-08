Las Vegas – Manny Pacquiao entered the ring tonight as a 4/1 favorite over Yordenis Ugas at the sports books at the MGM Grand, the host property of tonight’s welterweight title match at T-Mobile Arena. But the legendary Filipino fighter was unable to turn back Father Time once again. Ugas, who was naturally the bigger man but was thought by many people to be damaged goods because of an apparent swollen left biceps, copped a unanimous decision, winning by scores of 115-113 and 116-112 twice. This reporter had it a draw but most in the pro-Pacquiao crowd accepted the decision as fair.