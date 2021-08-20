Odd And Hidden Westbrook Traction Elevator in Danville, Virginia Garners Global Attention – Mike Swanson

Something you probably never have seen in Danville, Virginia if you live there is suddenly grabbing attention of people all over the world on the internet. This is the old Westbrook Traction elevator that is in the office building on Main Street that houses First Citizens Bank and the Voter Registration office for the city of Danville. For most, who go by this location every single day, they have never even known this elevator was there as it has been hidden from their view, but now they can see it. On the internet there are tens of thousands of subcultures of people interested in niche topics and artifacts of the past. One such group is fascinated with old elevators and someone with a Youtube channel dedicated to elevator tours just put up a video about this old elevator in Danville.