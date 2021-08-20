Cancel
Premier League

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Three things to look for with the Blues

By Akshat Mehrish
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first away day of the 2021/22 Premier League season is here, and Chelsea is facing a visit to the Emirates. Arsenal proved an unlikely thorn in the Blues’ side last season, with the Gunners completing a memorable double in the league—the only team to do so. However, as it happens, Thomas Tuchel has been presented with the perfect opportunity to avenge May’s defeat and make a league-wide statement early in the campaign.

UEFANBC Sports

Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream, TV, start time

Two of the big six’s fierce London derby rivals meet this weekend when Arsenal and Chelsea bring very different opening weekend results to the Emirates Stadium (Watch at 11:30am ET Sunday on NBCSN and live stream online at NBCSports.com). Arsenal struggled and labored in a 2-0 loss to newly-promoted Brentford...
Chelsea welcome Lukaku to the squad

Chelsea welcome Lukaku to the squad

To the delight of fans across the world, the Premier League season is officially underway. In true EPL fashion, opening weekend was full of excitement and a few shock results. The biggest surprise came when newly appointed Nuno Espirito Santo led Tottenham to a one-nil victory over defending EPL champions Manchester City.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

Heading into match-day one Arsenal had four players sidelined due to COVID-19 and will face Chelsea without six or seven options as fan quickly begin the season looking at the weekly injury reports. Lacazette, Partey, Gabriel, Nketiah, Willian, and Runarsson have all been ruled out for Sunday, but captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still a possibility. Coming off an opening night defeat away to Brentford and facing an in-form, and reinforced, Chelsea is a massive test for Mikel Arteta’s side.
UEFAsrdtf.org

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online from anywhere

The 2021/22 Premier League season kicked off last week and today long-time rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are set to take the pitch at Emirates Stadium in London and we have all the details on how you can watch the game on TV or online. While Chelsea finished in fourth place...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tuchel delighted with goalscorer Lukaku as Chelsea win at Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever Chelsea goal - almost a decade after his debut - as Thomas Tuchel's team deservedly beat Arsenal. Lukaku, who was at Chelsea as a teenager, started at the Emirates after his £97.5m signing from Inter Milan and looks to have given the Blues an ominous new dimension.
UEFAprimenewsghana.com

EPL: Lukaku strikes in Chelsea win over Arsenal in London Derby

Romelu Lukaku's goal was his 114th in the Premier League, taking him above Ian Wright into the top 20 on the goalscoring list. Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever Chelsea goal - almost a decade after his debut - as Thomas Tuchel's team deservedly beat Arsenal. Lukaku, who was at...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Arsenal vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea travel to Arsenal hoping to make it two wins from two games to start the new Premier League campaign. With Chelsea in form after beating Crystal Palace last weekend, Arsenal have a tough task and are out of sorts after newcomers Brentford upset them 2-0, with Mikel Arteta missing several key players.There is hope in the arrival of Martin Odegaard, who joins permanently from Real Madrid after a successful loan last season.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Arsenal vs ChelseaThough the Norwegian will not be available here, one debut, or second debut in this case, should arrive with...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku revels in ‘dominant’ performance against Arsenal on Chelsea return

Romelu Lukaku described his performance against Arsenal as “dominant” as the striker marked his return to Chelsea with his first goal for the club in the 2-0 win in the Premier League. The 28-year-old, who was with Chelsea from 2011 to 2014, became the club’s record signing when he arrived from Inter Milan for a fee of £97.5 million following a successful two-year spell in Serie A. And it took the Belgian international just 15 minutes to open his account for the club as he first held off Arsenal defender Pablo Mari before getting on the end of Reece James’...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

CHRIS SUTTON: Romelu Lukaku looks the real deal at Chelsea and he's shown exactly why the club spent £98m on him after bullying Arsenal... the Blues are serious contenders to win the title now

This is why Chelsea paid the money. With Romelu Lukaku in place, Thomas Tuchel’s side are now very serious contenders for the Premier League title. They won the Champions League last season but with Lukaku in the team there’s no doubt they’re even stronger. You wondered how sharp Lukaku would...

