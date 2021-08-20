Arsenal vs Chelsea: Three things to look for with the Blues

Romelu Lukaku described his performance against Arsenal as “dominant” as the striker marked his return to Chelsea with his first goal for the club in the 2-0 win in the Premier League. The 28-year-old, who was with Chelsea from 2011 to 2014, became the club’s record signing when he arrived from Inter Milan for a fee of £97.5 million following a successful two-year spell in Serie A. And it took the Belgian international just 15 minutes to open his account for the club as he first held off Arsenal defender Pablo Mari before getting on the end of Reece James’...