Lorde's 'Solar Power' Is A Tonic for Dark Days

By Olivia Ovenden
Esquire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpare a thought for pop-stars, if you will, who must sometimes feel that they can't win. Stray too far from the sound people have come to expect from you and fans feel mildly betrayed, but fail to reinvent yourself sufficiently and you're accused of playing it safe. Four years on from her beloved 2017 album Melodrama, the return of Lorde has been marked like a celestial event. Yet the dazzling limelight which accompanied her success has only made one of pop music's most reluctant stars more determined to make her return a dimmed affair.

Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
MusicNew Haven Register

Lorde's 'Solar Power' Launches to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Two weeks before its August 20th release, Lorde’s anticipated third studio album, Solar Power, rises to Number One on this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a strong sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo have also led.
MusicVulture

Lorde Satirizes Spirituality in Her “Mood Ring” Music Video

Our horoscope did not prepare us for Lorde to release a spirituality-themed single aimed at the Pluto-in-Scorpio generation. (Millennials.) “Mood Ring,” Lorde’s third single from her imminent new album, Solar Power, arrived in the daylight today, along with a music video and a pre-premiere livestream. “This was the first Solar Power video that we shot,” Lorde teased ahead of the video. “So fun to shoot, so relaxing.” Not not an ode to a certain Asian-owned queer bar in Bushwick, “Mood Ring” is a satirical “song about trying to feel spiritually connected in the modern world” and all the things we buy to facilitate that, astrology-themed cocktails included. Starring a blonde who is not Ella Yelich-O’Connor (“I’m open to names,” Lorde says), the video sees her using crystals, vitamins, sun salutations, and more to “get well from the inside.” “Obviously, when making this album I did a deep dive into ’60s flower-child culture,” Lorde says in a release. “I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macrobiotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope.” Well, we’ll certainly need a visit to our local healer after this callout! Solar Power arrives in just three sunrises, on August 20.
Musicjack1065.com

Lorde takes us through her journey of inner enlightenment with ‘Solar Power’

Lorde‘s third studio effort, Solar Power, is finally here!. The album dropped Friday, and its timing couldn’t be more perfectly tied to the season. The 24-year-old’s tunes are a medley that channels the beach, the ocean, and just the great outdoors. In other words, it’s the perfect album to kick back, relax, and enjoy on a summer day.
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Lorde performs live, celebrates 'Solar Power' release on 'GMA'

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Lorde is celebrating the release of her new album Solar Power. The 24-year-old New Zealand singer performed live on Good Morning America following the album's release Friday. Lorde took the stage in Central Park in New York as part of GMA's Summer Concert Series. The singer...
Musicstudybreaks.com

On ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon,’ Lorde Proves ‘Solar Power’ Critics Wrong

The artist’s return to music has been met with criticism, but her recent single may be a winner with fans of her previous work. One can practically smell the fresh nail lacquer and hear the scraping of the pumice stone between the soft lyrics of self-reflection on Lorde’s latest folksy single, “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” This single follows up her chart-topping hit of last month, “Solar Power,” the second single off of her upcoming third studio album of the same name.
MusicSpin

Lorde Unveils Latest Single ‘Mood Ring’

Ahead of the release of her anticipated third album, Solar Power, this Friday, Lorde has given the world a final taste of what’s to come. On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter-pop supernova released “Mood Ring,” and in her email newsletter, Lorde said that the song is about “wellness culture and the search for spiritual meaning in our modern world into a 3-minute pop song. The kind of challenge she likes best! Part of why this album was so FUN to make was that I got to explore these tropes of people seeking wellness, enlightenment or even utopia. “
MusicNME

Watch Lorde’s rooftop performance of ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’

Lorde has shared a rooftop performance of her latest single ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ – scroll down the page to watch it now. The track will feature on the New Zealand musician’s upcoming third album ‘Solar Power’, which is due to be released on August 20. After debuting the...
MusicPosted by
WEKU

Lorde, Now Fully Adulting, Embraces A Folksy Analog On 'Solar Power'

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, known to the world as Lorde, is embracing a sunnier and more analog sound, full of plucked acoustic guitars and brushed snares. Since releasing her breakout single, "Royals," in 2013, she's made the most of hook-heavy pop songs constructed from a palette of overcast electronic sounds. "In the...
Musicmix929.com

Lorde premieres third ‘Solar Power’ song, “Mood Ring”

Lorde has released a third advance song from her much-anticipated upcoming album, Solar Power. The latest cut is titled “Mood Ring,” and is available now for digital download and via streaming. The acoustic-driven jam follows the lead single title track and the song “Stoned at the Nail Salon.”. “This is...
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Lorde in existential crisis mode on ‘Solar Power’

A lot can change in four years, even without a pandemic thrown into the middle of it. The escalating effects of climate change (fires, rising oceans, unhealthy air quality, doomsday-level hurricanes and earthquakes and fire-tornadoes), wars over natural resources, general brutality and the death of loved ones have taken a toll on Lorde. The change is reflected on Solar Power—both in lyrics and overall musical tone—even if the New Zealand artist sometimes plays it off as sarcasm.
Musicgigwise.com

Lorde takes us on a wellness journey with ‘Mood Ring’

As we all sit at home counting down the minutes to Solar Power’s release on Friday, Lorde has offered us another cut from the highly anticipated record with ‘Mood Ring’. This is the third single to come from the album which arrives via Universal Music New Zealand/EMI Records. Like ‘Solar...
Theater & DanceNYLON

Lorde's "Mood Ring" Is Commentary On Pseudo-Wellness Culture

Donning a blonde Gwynyth Paltrow-like wig, the star sings about sun salutations, sage and crystals. Lorde’s third single from Solar Power has arrived. The spritely guitar song “Mood Ring” was released on Tuesday accompanied by a new music video which finds the pop star debuting a blonde new look that’s giving — if you ask us —Gwynyth Paltrow Goop vibes.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lorde Vibes Through a Quarter-Life Crisis on ‘Solar Power’

Nothing moves up a quarter-life crisis quite like a global climate catastrophe and a pandemic, so Lorde’s is right on time. With Solar Power, she’s right in the thick of it: wearied by teenage fame and capitalism, worried about the state of the earth and grieving the loss of her beloved dog Pearl. To abate the bubbling undercurrent of grief and stress, she escapes to the beachside resort in her mind. It’s the dawn of a new Lorde — dare we say, in her Margaritaville era? — trying to channel her inner chill to mixed results. The title track led off...
Beauty & Fashionthefocus.news

Where to buy Lorde Solar Power merch: New vinyl and t-shirt drop

Lorde has just dropped her hotly anticipated third album Solar Power and fans are going crazy for the sun-drenched, beachy-vibe of the new tracks. However, many are now looking for some equally chilled-out merch to buy in bright summer tones. We let you know how you can get your hands on some Solar Power merch.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Lorde Gets Back to the Commune With New 'Mood Ring' Video

If you saw Lorde’s “Solar Power” music video earlier this summer and wanted to join whichever commune she was advertising as “a prettier Jesus,” her new “Mood Ring” clip takes us further inside the slightly tongue-in-cheek ashram. The song arrives just three days in advance of the singer’s Jack Antonoff-co-produced “Solar Power” album, which arrives Friday.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

First Impression: Lorde - 'Solar Power'

Audacy's First Impression series is where we review new albums in just one take. Going track-by-track, we break down the entire project and rate it because we all know first impressions mean everything. When Lorde released “Solar Power,” her lead single and title track from her third album, back in...

