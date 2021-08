TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. declared a local state of emergency today to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a 376% increase in the seven-date case rate since July 30. Olszewski previously declared a local state of emergency on March 13, 2020, which expired on July 9, 2021. In a statement, Olszewski pointed to the “the rapid emergence of the Delta variant” as a reason for again declaring a local state of emergency. “We remain committed to doing whatever is necessary to keep our residents as safe as possible and to ensure that when our children go back...