Elon Musk Says Tesla's Robot Will Make Physical Work A 'Choice'

By AFP News
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After dominating the electric vehicle market and throwing his hat into the billionaire space race, Tesla boss Elon Musk announced the latest frontier he's aiming to conquer: humanoid robots. The irascible entrepreneur said Thursday he would have an initial prototype of an androgynous "Tesla Bot" by next year. Based on...

ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
Elon Musk
#Humanoid Robot#Tesla Cars#Social Robot#Forbes#Neuralink
BusinessPosted by
Fox News

Elon Musk says the Cybertruck will cost $1 million if Tesla does this

The Tesla Semi and Cybertruck are being parked on the back burner. Elon Musk revealed during the company's second-quarter earnings call that the Semi won't launch until 2022 and that the Cybertruck isn't being built until Model Y production is up and running at volume at the Texas factory that will manufacture both it and the pickup.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Musk says Tesla likely to launch humanoid robot prototype next year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker will probably launch a "Tesla Bot" humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive, or boring work that people don't like to do. Speaking at Tesla's AI Day event, the...
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Unveils ‘Friendly’ Tesla Humanoid Robot That He Insists Won’t Kill Anyone

The self-crowned Technoking of Tesla, Elon Musk, has revealed that the company is working on a humanoid robot to perform menial tasks, and he promised that it absolutely won’t attempt to kill anyone. Musk said the concept is in its very early stages, but he wants the robots to pick up odd jobs that humans don’t want to do. “It’s intended to be friendly, of course... and navigate through a world built for humans and eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks,” said the meme-lord billionaire. “Essentially in the future, physical work will be a choice: If you want to do it, you can, but you won’t need to do it.” Musk has previously described the possibility of artificial intelligence outsmarting humans as the single biggest threat to the existence of humanity, but he promised his robot won’t hurt you. “We’re setting it so that it is at a mechanical and physical level you can run away from it and most likely overpower it,” he said, reassuringly.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?

One of the biggest news items of the week was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot to perform tasks, highlighted by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk at the company’s AI Day. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
BusinessTechCrunch

Musk: The Tesla Bot is coming

Yeah, neither do we. But Elon Musk does. Tesla is developing a 5’8” Tesla Bot, with a prototype expected sometime next year. The news comes during Tesla’s inaugural AI Day, which was streamed on the company’s website Thursday night. The bot is being proposed as a non-automotive robotic use case...
Businessjust-auto.com

Tesla shows ‘Tesla Bot’ concept

Tesla has presented a mock-up humanoid robot concept dubbed ‘Tesla Bot’ that it is claiming to be a development of AI tech capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring, ‘sometime in the future’. At Tesla’s inaugural ‘AI day’ – streamed on the company’s website – the bot...
teslarati.com

‘Tesla Bot’ prototype will arrive in 2022, Elon Musk says

Tesla will launch the “Tesla Bot” prototype in 2022, Elon Musk announced during the Artificial Intelligence Event the company held today at its Palo Alto headquarters. After jokingly walking out a human in the Tesla Bot uniform, Musk said “Tesla Bot will be real.” Musk detailed some of the tasks that the robot will be able to complete, including grocery runs, picking up household objects, and other everyday commands.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tesla Bot, Tesla’s First Humanoid Robot: “Real, Friendly” and by 2022

What are the coincidences: In the same week in which Boston Dynamics has shown how its humanoid robots are already capable of fluid parkour, and after the announcement of the robotic dog Cyberdog that Xiaomi is preparing, we culminated a few summer days of intense robotics with another big announcement: Tesla enters robotics with his first artificial humanoid: The Tesla Bot.
Aerospace & Defenseaustonia.com

Elon Musk shows off SpaceX's Starbase in extensive two-hour video tour

Want a two-hour tour of SpaceX's Starbase? Now, you can get one from CEO Elon Musk himself. Musk gave viewers an extensive video tour after he took Everyday Astronaut's Tim Dodd through the nooks and crannies of the Boca Chica facility on Tuesday. The tour was divided into three clips that will soon be available on YouTube. A 50-minute first clip of the interview is available on YouTube now.
Businessinsideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Hopes To Make First Cars In Germany In October

During his visit at Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that electric car production hopefully will start in October or soon afterwards. The European production of the Tesla Model Y is delayed, mainly due to the slower than anticipated plant construction. The...

