Nicolas Cage’s 'Pig' is a Fine Example of Pet Noir

Everyone knows that you don’t mess with Keanu Reeves and his puppy, but in Michael Sarnoski’s directorial debut, Pig, out today, it turns out that coming between Nicolas Cage and his porcine pal can also result in some serious, er, beef. In an attractively understated performance Cage pays Rob, a reclusive truffle hunter living in a cabin in the wild woods of Oregon. That is until his beloved truffle pig is stolen from him in a violent robbery that leaves him in unconscious and in a hot ketchupy mess.