Elizabeth Olsen Hints at More Change for Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2
We have already seen Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff go through some extraordinary changes since her character's first appearance in a post credit scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the latest being her full realization as Scarlet Witch in the finale of WandaVision. However, even that doesn't seem to be the end of Wanda's metamorphosis, as screenwriter Michael Waldron has already spoken about how Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness will see Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange evolve following the events of Endgame, and Olsen has now revealed in an interview with Variety that there are more changes coming for Scarlet Witch.movieweb.com
Comments / 0