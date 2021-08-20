Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Elizabeth Olsen Hints at More Change for Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have already seen Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff go through some extraordinary changes since her character's first appearance in a post credit scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the latest being her full realization as Scarlet Witch in the finale of WandaVision. However, even that doesn't seem to be the end of Wanda's metamorphosis, as screenwriter Michael Waldron has already spoken about how Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness will see Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange evolve following the events of Endgame, and Olsen has now revealed in an interview with Variety that there are more changes coming for Scarlet Witch.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Movies#Celebrities#The Winter Soldier#Wandavision#Wandavison#Geek Vibes Podcast
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
CelebritiesComicBook

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Legal Battle With Disney

Scarlett Johansson recently starred in the long-awaited Black Widow movie, marking her final time playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, a role she first began back in 2010. Due to the pandemic, the movie was released in both theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. This has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Johansson who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Disney has shot back with claims that Johansson is pulling a "highly orchestrated" PR stunt, but the star has gotten a lot of support from her peers in the industry. In fact, Johansson's Marvel co-star, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff), was recently asked about the lawsuit during a Vanity Fair interview with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudekis.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Sherlock Star Regrets Appearing In Controversial Episode

The longer Sherlock went on, the more it tended to divide opinion with its jarring plot twists and stretching of the show’s in-universe logic, but it always boasted a rabid fanbase desperate for more. The BBC smash hit only comprised of thirteen episodes stretched out over seven years, and even though we haven’t seen the dynamic duo of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman reunited since January 2017, talk of another installment still crops up every now and again.
MovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Blade Movie: Everything We Know About the Reboot

Blade has not been seen on the silver screen since the popular Wesley Snipes trilogy ended in 2004 therefore fans were thrilled to see the character would finally be re-appearing in the MCU when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Those fans haven't had much to go on since then though with the film industry being thrown into chaos with the ongoing pandemic and Marvel's slate being pushed back two years.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Proves Fans Right – Everything REALLY Was Star-Lord’s Fault

Marvel’s What If…? series is breaking new animated ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each episode will explore a new alternate reality as Uatu the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) guides fans through the new Marvel Multiverse. And hopefully, Marvel fans had their tissue boxes in hand as late Chadwick Boseman appeared as T’Challa in the latest episode – which proved one fan complaint about Avengers: Infinity War (2018) was right and that everything really was all Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) fault.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Officially Ends Popular Series

The Marvel Comic universe was the original home of numerous MCU super heroes, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The comics, however, also feature dozens and dozens of characters who haven’t yet made their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — characters like Daredevil.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Elizabeth Olsen and Jurnee Smollett Compare Notes on Genre-Blending Acting and Advocating for Performers on Set

Both have superhero films on their résumés: Smollett portrayed Black Canary in DC’s “Birds of Prey,” while Olsen stepped into Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch’s shoes for Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise and then some — including Disney Plus’ first Marvel series, “WandaVision.” They are both now Emmy-nominated for projects that tasked them with jumping through time, blending genres and telling epic love stories (Olsen with “WandaVision,” Smollett with HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”). And, even though they are up in different categories (Olsen in lead limited series/TV movie actress; Smollett in lead drama actress), both of these shows are one-season wonders, leaving the performers and their audiences wanting more.
MoviesMovieWeb

When Will Avengers 5 Happen? Marvel Boss Addresses the Question

Back in 2008 no one had any idea what Marvel's Cinematic Universe would become, and probably not even Kevin Feige could have predicted the huge driving force of not only cinema but TV it would grow into across more than 25 movies and TV series so far, with the promise of many more to come. Since Avengers: Endgame brought to screens a spectacle that even Marvel had never produced before and ended the MCU careers of a handful of its best known stars, fans have been asking, among other things, when we are likely to see Avengers 5 in Marvel's future, and now Kevin Feige has given an update, but it is not going to be imminent.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Director Offers Explanation For Recent Recasting in the MCU

This week begins a brand new chapter for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. After an almost subdued announcement when compared to its predecessor’s, Marvel’s next foray into small-screen entertainment has been quickly gaining steam. One of the more interesting elements regarding What If…? is how most of the MCU’s actors...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Owen Wilson reveals he got an ominous text after accidentally leaking Marvel spoiler

It’s a well-known fact that Marvel Studios keep a staff of well-trained snipers on hand to ‘take care’ of anyone silly enough to leak the company’s secrets. OK, that might not be a fact, it may actually be a complete fabrication on the part of a tired journalist, but the truth is if you’re part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’re expected to keep your mouth shut.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms New Movie IS Connected to Iron Man

The latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is due to hit theaters for its 45-day run on September 2, 2021. Although this will be Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) MCU debut, the Ten Rings organization has been mentioned in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe before — namely when back in the very first official MCU movie, Iron Man (2008).
Inside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
Moviesepicstream.com

Daredevil Fans Have Proof Matt Murdock Is In Spider-Man 3 Trailer

The first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has finally been dropped and people can't stop talking about the sequel's unexpected plot. Although there was so much to see in the teaser, Daredevil fans zeroed in on a scene that may have confirmed Matt Murdock is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Director Alan Taylor Says ‘Thor 2’ & ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Failures Caused Him To “Lose The Will To Make Movies”

When Marvel Studios called Alan Taylor to talk to him about “Thor: The Dark World,” the filmmaker was on top of the world. He previously helmed multiple episodes of “The Sopranos,” earning rave reviews. Taylor followed that up with some of the biggest episodes of “Game of Thrones,” proving he was capable of delivering epic scope, even on a TV budget. But once he signed on for “Thor: The Dark World” and followed that up with “Terminator: Genisys,” Taylor isn’t shy about saying the response to those films almost ended his career.
MoviesCollider

'Doctor Strange 2': Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding to new frontiers with Phase 4 and it’s all coming together in Doctor Strange 2, officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel movie is going to be taking plot lines from Loki, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home to build a story that has the potential to be more massive than even Avengers: Endgame. No pressure, though.
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Trailer Is Here

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived. Featuring Tom Holland reprising his role as the MCU's Peter Parker for his third solo adventure, the movie has long been one of the most anticipated releases in years. After many months of rumors, speculation, and leaked set photos, fans have been eagerly awaiting the first trailer to drop, and now that moment has arrived. You can check out the trailer below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy