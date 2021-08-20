James Gunn Has No Plans to Make an R-Rated Guardians of the Galaxy Movie

These days there are movies made out of many a throwaway comment or ambitious little bit of banter, so when Dave Bautistamakes a suggestion that Jason Momoa should make a movie with him, who is to say that someone will not want to make that happen. Bautista has seen a meteoric rise in his career since he became known for playing Drax in Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy, appearing in Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead on Netflix, and soon to appear in the remake of Dune, but he has also been quite forward in letting people know what type of movies he wants to make and what he doesn't.