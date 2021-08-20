James Gunn Has No Plans to Make an R-Rated Guardians of the Galaxy Movie
Riding high on the success of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn, in a recent interview, provided some insight into the making of the film. Speaking with Collider, Gunn revealed how the film was made, where in the DC's timeline does it take place, and much more. The filmmaker also talked about the R-rating of The Suicide Squad. Gunn compared the antihero ensemble film with his Guardians Of The Galaxy movies and explained why an R-rating would be unsuitable for the movie. Here is what he said.movieweb.com
