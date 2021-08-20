Oregon firefighter accused of kidnapping weed thief

Oregon State Crime and Justice News by Ken Fulton

A Portland firefighter stands accused of kidnapping a man who allegedly robbed his girlfriend’s marijuana business. He is eager to snuff out these accusations.

Kidnapped Weed Burglar

Douglas Lee Bourland is a firefighter with the Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau. His girlfriend operates the Oregon Hemp House. Bouland actually opened the business the year before a burglar broke into the store and stole weed.

According to Hong Dieu Lee, 42, Bourland thought that a man named Colby Fleishman was responsible. Bourland allegedly recruited Lee and Edward Simmons, 24, into a plot to kidnap Fleishman and force the accused burglar to return the stolen product.

The three men found Fleishman outside a restaurant in downtown Portland. They forced the man into a black Range Rover at gunpoint. Bourland, Lee, and Simmons drove their victim out to a marijuana farm in Estacada.

There, they stuffed him into a storage unit. Fortunately, an Uber driver witnessed the vigilante justice outside the restaurant and called the police. Authorities questioned Fleishman’s friends. They reportedly saw someone pistol-whip their friend as he exited the restaurant.

The friends eventually confessed to helping Fleishman rob the Oregon Hemp House.

Bloodstained Jeep

When police showed up at the marijuana business, they noticed the Range Rover outside. Inside the vehicle were Bourland, Lee, Simmons, and a bloodstain left from Fleishman’s abduction. Police arrested the three kidnappers.

They managed to release Fleishman from the storage unit after Lee made his confession. Bouland’s girlfriend has bailed him out on his $750,000 bond, but the court has ordered Douglas Bourland to stay away from both his fellow kidnappers and his victim.

The firefighter is apparently eager to defend himself in court and continues to deny any involvement in Colby Fleishman’s kidnapping.

