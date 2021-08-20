North Texas Dermatology relocates in Plano, rebrands as U.S. Dermatology Partners
North Texas Dermatology underwent a relocation and rebranding this summer. The business, which is now known as U.S. Dermatology Partners, moved to 5030 Tennyson Parkway, Ste. 100, Plano, after its former location at 5805 Coit Road, Ste. 203, was damaged in the winter storm earlier this year. The business offers an array of dermatology services as well as aesthetic services such as chemical peels, microdermabrasion, microneedling therapy and more. 927-769-8180. www.usdermatologypartners.com.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0