North Texas Dermatology relocates in Plano, rebrands as U.S. Dermatology Partners

Market by Macy's, located at 321 State St., Southlake, is expected to reopen in October 2021. The location closed in July to undergo renovations aiming to create "a brighter and more open shopping environment," according to a press release. Market by Macy's Southlake Town Square location was the first of its kind in the country, opening in February 2020 and offering an assortment of merchandise and products catered toward men, women, kids, beauty, home and gifts. This location is expected to similarly model the WestBend location in Fort Worth, which open in January. www.macys.com.