Now that he's healthy, Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge is waking up early to meet QB Russell Wilson for 'extra class time'
Aug. 20—RENTON — First things first. Yes, Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge — listed as D'Wayne on the team's roster — prefers to go by Dee. That might be increasingly relevant now that Seattle's first pick in the 2021 draft — taken 56th overall — is back on the field at the VMAC, taking part in practices all week after sitting out the first three weeks while dealing with a toe injury.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0