Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Now that he's healthy, Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge is waking up early to meet QB Russell Wilson for 'extra class time'

By Bob Condotta, The Seattle Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Aug. 20—RENTON — First things first. Yes, Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge — listed as D'Wayne on the team's roster — prefers to go by Dee. That might be increasingly relevant now that Seattle's first pick in the 2021 draft — taken 56th overall — is back on the field at the VMAC, taking part in practices all week after sitting out the first three weeks while dealing with a toe injury.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Riddick
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waking Up Early#Nfl Draft#American Football#Seahawks Wr Dee Eskridge#Vmac#Dk Metcalf 64#Espn#Pup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
chatsports.com

Seahawks sign former college basketball player to roster

Seattle Seahawks, Jimmy Graham, Will Dissly, Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball, Ukrainian Men's Basketball SuperLeague. The Seattle Seahawks have signed seemingly their 47th tight end of the offseason, and this one is a former basketball player. On Friday, the team announced both the previously reported waiving of WR Darvin Kidsy...
NFLchurchleaders.com

Russell and Ciara Wilson’s Private Worship Moment Goes Viral

With NFL training camps in full swing, and tonight’s Hall of Fame game kicking off the 2021 preseason, photos of football players are everywhere. But should they be? That question is being asked after someone posted to social media a picture of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, worshiping at church.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
Posted by
The Spun

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR 2 Days After Cutting Him

Two days ago, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Darece Robinson in a series of moves to open up a spot on the team’s roster. About 48 hours later, he’s landed back in Seattle. The Seahawks announced that they re-signed Robinson on Thursday after letting him go earlier in the...
NFLYardbarker

Seahawks could be creating a further rift with Russell Wilson

This past offseason in the Pacific Northwest was defined by drama between franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Coming off yet another banner campaign, Wilson seemingly isn’t happy about the lack of pass protection in front of him. It led to some overstated trade rumors involving the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
NFLNew York Post

Russell Wilson is butting heads with the Seahawks again

Russell Wilson has picked a side amid the ongoing contract dispute between Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown and the Seahawks’ front office. Speaking to reporters from training camp on Sunday, Wilson maintained that the Seahawks “need” Brown. “Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
NFLYardbarker

Structure of Jamal Adams' Extension Explained

The long-anticipated extension of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is signed, sealed and delivered. As of Tuesday afternoon, Adams is the highest-paid safety in NFL history and is set to play in Seattle through the 2025 season. Now, thanks to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com,...
NFLBleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Falls, DK Metcalf Surges in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Nos. 40-31 40. Bradley Chubb, OLB, Denver Broncos. Defensive players dominated the first 10 names revealed Sunday, including Joey Bosa and Jamal Adams. However, as is often the case with a countdown of the top players, the quarterback position stood out. Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray jumped 51 spots from last year's ranking to No. 39.

Comments / 0

Community Policy