Safety, Internet and pavement issues arise at annual POA meeting. During the annual Crested Butte South property owners meeting on Sunday, August 10, approximately 50 people were in attendance and many discussed concerns that varied from lack of speeding and OHV enforcement to Internet connectivity, street and rec path paving and other issues with an “underserved area” for the largest population of Gunnison County north of Gunnison. Election results were also announced for the board of directors, the metro district reviewed some plans for better water management in the future and staff members reviewed the upcoming covenant change vote coming in October.