The Ole Miss men’s tennis program announces the upcoming schedule for the 2021-22 season, including four fall events, up to three spring tournaments and 20 dual matches. The Rebels are set to begin the fall season at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Oct. 1-10. The tournament will feature a 64-player main singles draw and 32-team draw in doubles. The return of the ITA Southern Regional from Oct. 14-19 will also highlight the fall 2021 campaign after the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions. The Rebels last claimed a regional title in 2017 when Zvonimir Babic and Filip Kraljevic won in doubles. Ole Miss is scheduled to compete on the road in all fall matches.