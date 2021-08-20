Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

XILS-lab KaoX review

By Computer Music
MusicRadar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXILS-lab KaoX (VST, AU, AAX) is a hybrid synth that’s based on Yamaha’s rare early 80s FM synth, the GS1. Very few GS1s were made, and most lacked the external programmer so were pretty limited from an editing perspective. KaoX takes this 8-operator FM concept, makes it easy to edit...

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Modulation#Xils#Au#Aax#Yamaha#Tune Glide#Pitchbend#Chaos Kaox#Wave#Bazille#Musicradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Victory V4 ‘The Kraken’ Head review

The addition of Two Notes cab sim tech to an already super-practical floor-based amplifier makes this Kraken a superb option for top-quality British drive and high-gain tones on the move. Victory V4 ‘The Kraken’ Head: What is it?. The Victory V4 series performs the clever trick of presenting preamp pedals...
Coding & Programminggame-debate.com

Lab Rags System Requirements

To run Lab Rags on high graphics settings your PC will require at least a 2GB GeForce GTX 1050 / Radeon RX 550 4GB with a Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz or FX-8370 CPU. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Lab Rags rec specs and get 60FPS. Lab Rags needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 780/Radeon RX 470 4GB paired with Phenom II X4 805/Core i5-3470T 2.8GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. To be able to run at all you will need at least 6 GB system memory. Your GPU is expected to be able to deliver DirectX 11.00. We suggest a 4 year old PC to play smoothly.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Roland VAD706 review

The big draw with the VAD706 is the overall playing experience. The size of the kit, the positional sensing where it’s needed most, and those new VH-14D hi-hats really combine with the sounds on offer from the TD-50X module to reduce the gap between electronic and acoustic mindsets, bringing both worlds closer together.
Coding & Programminglinuxfoundation.org

Lab 5.2.5 - broken link

You may try to navigate to kubernetes.io and click on the "Documentation" tab. It is common for documentation URLs to change especially for fast moving projects like Kubernetes. If a bookmark no longer works, you may use the Search option of the documentation to locate the desired resource. Regards,. -Chris.
Softwareprovideocoalition.com

REVIEW: Topaz Labs Video Enhance AI

I recently did a series of head-to-head tests of some of the newer A.I.-based upscalers vs the old guard like Davinci Resolve and After Effects. As the other article covers in more depth, when Topaz Labs and others talk about Artificial Intelligence, it is better thought of as machine learning or pattern recognition – training software by giving it thousands and thousands of before and after pairs of low and high resolutions images or video. That way the algorithm is given a real-world education on how to restore clips. With up to 8K on the menu, it’s a brilliant idea and one which is very likely to get better year after year.
Computerslinuxfoundation.org

Problem with upgrade cluster lab 4.1

Kube-system calico-kube-controllers-5f6cfd688c-b7jfp 1/1 Running 0 21m. kube-system coredns-74ff55c5b-c4g2v 1/1 Running 0 23m. kube-system coredns-74ff55c5b-pkfd4 1/1 Running 0 23m. kube-system etcd-cp 1/1 Running 0 24m. kube-system kube-apiserver-cp 1/1 Running 0 24m. kube-system kube-controller-manager-cp 1/1 Running 0 24m. kube-system kube-proxy-c4cbg 1/1 Running 0 76s. kube-system kube-proxy-x7kkv 1/1 Running 0 23m. kube-system kube-scheduler-cp...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Sabbadius Electronics nails that late-60s Uni-Vibe sound in a smaller format with its newly unveiled Tiny-Vibe pedals

Argentina-based effects company Sabbadius Electronics has expanded its lineup of Uni-Vibe-inspired pedals with the release of the Tiny-Vibe 68 and Tiny-Vibe 69 pedals. As the name suggests, these new Tiny-Vibes offer vintage Uni-Vibe sounds from a smaller format, with two related but distinct flavours on offer. For those looking for that giddy chew that helped give Jimi Hendrix find that extradimensional cosmic electric guitar tone, these are well worth checking out, and feature custom made photocells (LDR/CDS) and Matsushita 2sC828 and 2sC539 transistors in the preamp for an authentic, err, vibe.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Best samplers 2021: 16 of the best hardware samplers and workstations for every use and price

Hardware sampling is back, big time! And it's made this huge comeback after a time when many had considered this art of digitally recording and manipulating audio the domain of software only. Macs and PCs certainly have the power to sample and crunch audio like never before, but just like the hardware synth market, hardware sampling has become big business again. And that’s why we’re looking at the best samplers right here.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Toontrack Cinematic Pads - EZKeys Expansion pack review

Another classy Toontrack product, distilling the concept of the cinematic pad into a format that’s useful for all. Toontrack pretty much has you covered for the majority of your commercial music requirements. With the impressive roster of EZDrummer, EZ Bass and EZKeys, the ease with which you can assemble impressive track elements, with equally impressive speed, is genius personified. However, Toontrack has recently been furnishing its EZ Packs with imaginative elements of sound design.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

SolidGoldFX unveils LYSIS MKII Polyphonic Synth Filter Fuzz Machine

A new fuzz pedal from SolidGoldFX is always good news, and the LYSIS MKII Polyphonic Octave Fuzz Modulator looks like it's taking the baton of the original LYSIS pedal to exciting new places. The foundation of the LYSIS MKII is a a combination of gigital and analogue processing; a discrete...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

The best new effects in Native Instruments Guitar Rig 6

Guitar Rig 6 is a powerful multieffects processor. Along with traditional guitar-focused components there are a wealth of studio effects to shape and characterise your sound. The 54 original effects from Guitar Rig 5 have all remained, including Tape Echo, Spring Reverb and PsycheDelay, plus classic stompboxes, filters and a host of intriguing new effects.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Review: Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Headset

Whether it’s mice, keyboards or headsets, Corsair has always had an incredible catalogue of PC peripherals on top of their internal hardware components. If there’s one category that has been growing at an exponential rate, it’s their headsets. From the Void series to their Virtuoso, Corsair has improved upon and evolved its offerings for many years now, allowing for all forms of affordable and enthusiast devices. Coming off the Virtuoso XT, Corsair has released their latest HS model, the HS80. Featuring a new design, wireless connectivity with the company’s Slipstream technology and RGB lighting controlled through iCUE, the HS80 has a lot to offer. Unfortunately, while there’s a significant forward, there’s also a step back in some areas.
ComputersMusicRadar.com

How to build a MIDI sequencer in Max for Live

Last month we showed you how to build your own synth from scratch in Max for Live, a virtual programming environment and music-making toolbox that runs inside Ableton Live. One great feature of Live is its extensive range of MIDI effects, and M4L enhances this by allowing us to build our own MIDI effects and processors. To demonstrate this, we're going to show you how to build a MIDI step sequencer, which you can use to complement the drum voice synthesiser we created in our previous tutorial.
CarsMusicRadar.com

Gretsch G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet Club review

An entry-level model that doesn't feel entry-level, this Junior Jet Club is ridiculously good fun – super-playable with some serious tones to burn. We all think we know what we’re in for when we pick up an electric guitar made by Gretsch but that doesn’t preclude the possibility of a surprise. Indeed, in recent times, the brand has been offering a few subtle twists on its classic recipes, the inclusion of soapbar P-90 pickups one of the most thrilling.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Sitek seeks out new depths of phase shifting with the super-versatile Phasia

Sitek Guitar Electronics has released the Phasia, a highly tweakable phaser pedal with a comprehensive suite of features that affords you plenty of control over its old-school chewy phase-shifting sounds. The Phasia offers the best of both worlds with classic tones and modern functionality. Choose from three switchable LFO shapes...
Coding & Programminglinuxfoundation.org

Chapter 9.2 Lab exer

I was able to do npm install on the lab folder and updated the application according to the specifications of the problem however when I run node validate, the app cant start and the script gives a random PORT number. how exactly should I run validate.js?
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Canadians can get a free pair of Surface Earbuds with the Surface Laptop Go

Microsoft has a great way for Canadians to save right now. If you get the Surface Laptop Go for CAD $1,229.99 you can bundle it with a pair of Surface Earbuds and get those absolutely free. The Surface Earbuds would normally cost CAD $259.99. They can pair with your new laptop or be used with your smartphone and other devices. The deal also comes with free delivery. The laptop is available in Platinum, Ice Blue, or Sandstone, and you can choose between an English or French keyboard depending on what's more convenient for you. This particular sale with the free earbuds ends on August 30, so take advantage of it while you can.

Comments / 0

Community Policy