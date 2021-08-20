XILS-lab KaoX review

I recently did a series of head-to-head tests of some of the newer A.I.-based upscalers vs the old guard like Davinci Resolve and After Effects. As the other article covers in more depth, when Topaz Labs and others talk about Artificial Intelligence, it is better thought of as machine learning or pattern recognition – training software by giving it thousands and thousands of before and after pairs of low and high resolutions images or video. That way the algorithm is given a real-world education on how to restore clips. With up to 8K on the menu, it’s a brilliant idea and one which is very likely to get better year after year.